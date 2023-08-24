Photo: 230825-news-nashuagoesback2school
Helena Oliveira peruses one of the numerous elementary school level books on display at the Nashua Teachers Union booth at Thursday's Nashua Goes Back to School event as her mom, Cecilia, looks on. At right is Helena's brother, Bernardo.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA -- Representatives of more than 30 local agencies and community programs Thursday evening made sure that Nashua kids of all ages will head back to the classroom with everything they need -- including a strong connection to their schools and their community.

The event marked the 20th year for the event, which takes over the Nashua Public Library Plaza, adjacent sidewalks and a portion of the library's parking lot.

And according to organizer Maryann Melizzi Golja, it's also the 20th year without rain.

Kids from kindergarten to high school age receive "goodie bags" of school supplies, and they can also take part in a meet-and-greet with their principals.

The focus of the event is to help students and families feel connected to their schools, and to their community.

