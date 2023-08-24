Helena Oliveira peruses one of the numerous elementary school level books on display at the Nashua Teachers Union booth at Thursday's Nashua Goes Back to School event as her mom, Cecilia, looks on. At right is Helena's brother, Bernardo.
Navidna Vyas thinks about what school supplies she needs as Janice Palmer helps out by listing what's available. At left is Navidna's mom, Swati. Palmer and her husband Jesse run SCARE, an agency that collects halloween costumes and distributes them to families unable to afford them.
Jesse Palmer, right, waits for Mt. Pleasant Elementary School second-grader Makenzy Northrup to decide on what color folder she wants as her mom, Sarah, helps her choose during Thursday's Nashua Goes Back to School event.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
The first wave of families to enter Thursday's Nashua Goes Back to School event descend on a booth tended by members of the Nashua High School South cheerleader team.
The First Student dancing mascot is joined briefly by one of the hundreds of children and parents who turned out for Thursday's 20th annual Nashua Goes Back to School event.
NASHUA -- Representatives of more than 30 local agencies and community programs Thursday evening made sure that Nashua kids of all ages will head back to the classroom with everything they need -- including a strong connection to their schools and their community.
The event marked the 20th year for the event, which takes over the Nashua Public Library Plaza, adjacent sidewalks and a portion of the library's parking lot.
And according to organizer Maryann Melizzi Golja, it's also the 20th year without rain.
Kids from kindergarten to high school age receive "goodie bags" of school supplies, and they can also take part in a meet-and-greet with their principals.
The focus of the event is to help students and families feel connected to their schools, and to their community.
