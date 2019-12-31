NASHUA -- A local middle school is entering the new year with dozens of new computers that it won as part of a major technology donation.
Fairgrounds Middle School was recently awarded $25,000 from Intel and Best Buy, according to Sharon Coffey, school principal.
“The money is going towards 40 state-of-the-art Chromebooks,” Coffey said in a memo to Stacy Hynes, director of communications for the Nashua School District. “We were one of 11 schools in the country to be chosen as recipients of this donation, and we are extremely appreciative of what Intel and Best Buy have done for us.”
The Board of Education recently accepted the generous technology gift.
“I just want to say a huge thank you to both Intel and Best Buy,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education.
David Runberg, on behalf of Intel, told school officials that the local Best Buy store competed in a Score with Intel Core competition in 2019 that included electronics retailers from across the country.
“Store sales representatives were asked to expand their knowledge about Intel technology and the devices they sell,” Runberg said in a letter to Coffey. “The winning stores then selected a local school to receive a donation from Intel on their behalf, which is how your school was selected.”
Raymond thanked the Nashua Best Buy workers for competing and succeeding in the national competition. She said it is an honor to be one of 11 schools selected throughout the country to receive the technology donations.
According to Intel’s website, the Score with Intel Core just completed its 10th year of competition aimed at bringing sales teams together to work for a common goal and learn more about Intel products.
This year, Intel and its winning retail partners donated more than $465,000 in Dell personal computers powered by Intel Core, according to the website, adding that the program has donated more than $5 million in technology awards to school throughout the nation since its inception.
