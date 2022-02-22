Stephen Linkous, chief of staff for Kansas City Public Schools, will become Nashua's school superintendent, the school board announced Tuesday.
“Nashua came together to complete 3,000 leadership surveys and clearly identified what our community is looking for in our Superintendent,” said Jennifer Bishop, Nashua Board of Education president, in a statement. “Nashua is an excellent place to live, and we deserve an excellent leader, which is exactly what I believe we have found.”
Prior to his work in Kansas City, Linkous served as an assistant superintendent, a school support officer, a principal and a teacher in other school districts. He will join the district July 1.
"I look forward to listening, collaborating, learning, and leading as we continue the excellent work in many areas, and as we create excellence in others," Linkous said in a statement.
Former Superintendent Jahmal Mosely left in early 2021 to lead the South Hadley, Mass., schools, after four years in Nashua. Nashua administrator Garth McKinney served as interim superintendent this year but was not a finalist for the job.
“For the last year, Dr. McKinney has led the district as we navigated the complex issues associated with COVID, remote and hybrid learning, and the eventual full return to school," Bishop said.
CONCORD — Perhaps in yet another sign of a pandemic on the wane, a rule preventing schools from mandating all-remote learning due to COVID-19 infections quietly won unanimous approval from a legislative panel and the state Board of Education last week.
Manchester Community College was buzzing with the energy of a school robotics competition on Saturday, the frantic energy of young engineers racing against the clock — and the sheer excitement of competing in-person for the first time in two years.