Citing miscommunication between the school board and administrators, Nashua school officials have changed their stance on the new, temporary grading policy that was implemented for high school students.
Last week, the Nashua Board of Education voted 7-2 to adopt a hybrid grading system that would issue a pass, fail or audit grade for all semester two and quarter four classes; in addition, all grades for second semester courses at the high school would not be compiled into students’ grade point averages, but would appear on individual transcripts.
“I am hoping the board would have some reconsideration,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said on Thursday. “My administrators had no voice or feedback to give to any of the board on the last motion.”
Rather than “undercutting administrators,” Mosley said that, moving forward, grading issues should first be addressed by principals, along with heavy input from teachers before recommendations are made and it is reviewed by the school board.
Since implementing the change, the school board has received several complaints from parents and students about its decision. As a result, the board decided Thursday in a 5-4 vote to keep the pass/fail grading system in place, but now allow students to opt in to a traditional letter grade for all of their courses, if they desire; that decision must be relayed to teachers by May 11.
“There was a real failure of communication here,” said school board president Heather Raymond. Raymond said the board received no feedback from administrators on the grading situation, adding board members were not included in emails that obtained information that could have been helpful in the decision-making process.
School board member Jessica Brown said the board does not plan to micromanage, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it cannot help administrators if board members are not provided with critical information.
“Our students need to be able to show colleges something,” said school board student representative Stephen Norris. He stressed the importance of allowing traditional letter grades to still be offered for students.
“I do think that the choice should be the students’,” said school board member Sharon Giglio.
School board member Paula Johnson agreed.
“These kids worked for this and I am not going to be the one that takes away what they have done for 13 years of their life … give them credit for what they have done,” said Johnson.