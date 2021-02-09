Following a nearly one-year wait, most Nashua students are on track to return to city classrooms next week if COVID-19 metrics remain consistent.
The Nashua Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday, following a 10-day streak of acceptable COVID-19 data, to begin implementation of the district’s hybrid plan starting Monday.
The start of hybrid learning is contingent, however, on the Nashua COVID-19 dashboard showing moderate case levels for two of three metrics for at least 14 consecutive days. Nashua is set to hit that milestone on Friday.
“This is a team effort across the city,” said Garth McKinney, Nashua's interim superintendent.
According to the plan, kindergarten, first grade and sixth through 12th grades will begin hybrid on Monday. On March 1, second and third-grade students will join in the hybrid schedule and on March 8, fourth-grade and fifth-grade students will be phased into the plan.
The transition at the elementary level is for safety reasons, according to McKinney.
“Our younger students need to relearn arrival and dismissal,” he explained.
At the elementary schools, students will be divided into cohorts and will participate in two days of in-person learning and three days of online learning each week, with classes ending at 1:25 p.m.
At the middle-school level, cohorts will also exist and students will have two days a week of in-person instruction and two days a week of remote instruction, with classes ending daily at 12:35 p.m.
High school students will also be divided into cohorts, with each cohort having two days of in-person learning and two days of online streaming each week, with classes taking place from 7:20 a.m to 11:44 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Jessica Brown, member of the Board of Education, said that although she would prefer a full-day model of in-person instruction, she will support the current plan.
“Right now this will be a good way to transition and get our feet wet,” said Brown.
Nashua parents have been pleading with school officials for the past several months to get children back into the classroom. However, the district has been faced with teacher shortages. The city reported Jan. 12 that about 185 city teachers were on leave for various reasons, including those on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It is my hope that we do not toggle between models as we reopen school buildings, which is disruptive to home life for both staff and families. Please know we are working hard to continue to meet our students’ needs and to return to school buildings safely, and will work even harder to keep our school buildings open,” McKinney said in a statement to parents and staff.
Paula Johnson, school board member, requested that the district begin implementation of hybrid learning on Monday -- regardless of whether the city is able to meet the 14-day requirement for COVID-19 metrics.
“It has been a very tough year for everybody, and especially the students,” said Johnson.
Her recommendation was rejected with three board members in support and five members in opposition.
“I will not gamble with someone else’s life,” said Gloria Timmons, a member of the Board of Education who voted against Johnson’s proposal.