With neighboring school districts back in the classroom full-time, frustrated Nashua parents rebuked school officials for continuing to limit kids to eight hours of in-person learning a week.
“You are in a position of power and you are abusing it, and it is criminal,” Wendy Keefe of Nashua told the Board of Education on Monday.
Nashua’s teachers are working hard, but school officials are not putting them in a situation where they or the students can succeed, Keefe said.
“That is not the education that our kids deserve,” Nashua parent Lisa Bollinger said.
School board member Gloria Timmons said the district has “done the right thing for all of our children.” She said some parents have serious concerns about their kids being in class full-time.
“As of now, 550,000 Americans have died from COVID and we are still leading the rest of the world in deaths from COVID,” school board member Raymond Guarino said.
The Nashua School District had been fully remote, with the exception of kindergarten, first-grade and special education students, until Feb. 15, when the district began hybrid learning for other age groups.
Currently, middle and high school students have four hours of in-person learning two mornings a week and four hours of remote learning two mornings a week, with afternoons and Fridays reserved for teacher office hours. Elementary school kids have four hours of remote learning three mornings a week and four hours of in-person instruction two mornings.
This past weekend, about 960 staff members within the school district received their first vaccination shot at a clinic in Merrimack, and other city teachers and staff have obtained their shots elsewhere, according to school administrators.
Bollinger said that while families can eat in local restaurants and shop in local stores, Nashua’s students still haven’t returned to the classroom full time.
“Why are our kids not a priority? Your budget is a priority, but our kids are not,” Bollinger told the school board.
Parents noted that other school districts, like Bedford, have shifted to full in-person instruction, or they have been in the classroom most of the school year, as in Litchfield and Amherst.
In Merrimack, students in kindergarten through the fourth grade started all-day in-person learning earlier this month, with full-time classroom instruction for the upper grades planned to start this month or next.
Danielle Johnson said comparing Nashua to other communities was unfair.
“We don’t have the smaller districts that our neighbors do, and we also don’t have the same finances that they have, so I think it is really difficult and unfair to us and our kids to compare our district to Amherst or Hudson,” Johnson said.
Nashua parent Sonia Prince said she is concerned about the spread of COVID’s variant strains. “I do worry about the teachers and their future risk,” she said.
Prince said COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in Nashua and could quickly get out of hand.
Heather King, whose son is in fourth grade and has an individualized education program, told school board members she had heard enough empty promises. King, who works full time, said she has worked elbow-to-elbow with her son four hours a day to ensure that his school work is done.
“There is no time for us to be a family. I am a teacher these days and that is it … I am supposed to be his mom,” King said.
King said she has paralyzing guilt that she has failed her son, in part because she placed her trust in the Nashua School District.
“I want answers. I want a plan, and I want to know when my kid is going to school full time,” she said.
School board member Paula Johnson said her heart breaks for the district’s parents and students, especially the English Language Learner students and those in lower income brackets.
“These are the students that we are letting down the most,” she said.