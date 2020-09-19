NASHUA — Parents and school officials are voicing frustration over a decision to delay hybrid learning in the Gate City.
Although special education students, kindergarten and first-graders will begin hybrid schooling in October, other grades will need to wait until November and even later.
“My first reaction was just tears; these kids are struggling,” said Caitlyn Fahey-Pearl, a parent who has four children in the Nashua School District. “I am just very disappointed in the leadership. They are doing a disservice to these children.”
Fahey-Pearl has two children at the high school level and two children at the elementary level. While the teachers and principals have been supportive and amazing, she said even with those best efforts her children need to be in the classroom interacting with peers and teachers.
“These kids are heartbroken,” Fahey-Pearl said on Saturday, just one day after learning that the hybrid model has been delayed. “I feel angry because I just want to protect my kids and get them what they need.”
She questioned why her daughter, a sophomore, can be playing soccer but can’t be in a classroom wearing a mask. Two of her younger children have Individualized Education Plan (IEPs) and are struggling with the remote learning process, she said.
There was confusion and concern among school officials who voted Wednesday on a new hybrid rollout that would allow each grade to implement hybrid learning in staggered starts beginning with special education, kindergarten and first grade, however Superintendent Jahmal Mosley distributed an email to parents on Friday stating “all other students will continue to learn remotely through January.”
“I can see where this caused some confusion,” Mosley said on Saturday. He explained that special education will begin in phases on Oct. 5, Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, followed by kindergarten hybrid beginning on Oct 19 and first-grade hybrid beginning on Nov. 2.
November meeting
On Nov. 9, the Board of Education will meet to determine when second-graders should begin hybrid, and then each grade thereafter will begin hybrid in staggered starts, said Mosley.
“We are going to adapt and adapt as much as we can,” he said, explaining there needs to be understanding and flexibility.
Paula Johnson, school board member, said that with cold and flu season approaching, now is the time to get kids back into the buildings where windows can be open and they can still be outside.
“I have been the one who has been advocating to open up the schools since the beginning. I feel that students need the socialization,” said Johnson. “I will also say that it is very hard for parents right now. They have to figure out if they have to work and their daycare situation. There are too many obstacles here for kids to learn. These kids have to get back to school.”
Mosley stated in his letter on Friday that there have been remarkable efforts to make teaching and learning from home manageable for students.
“We have decided to maintain the course and predictable remote schedule, which has proven to be a steady course for many of our students’ families and our loved ones during this trying time,” he said.
Mosley said last week that there are staffing concerns related to hybrid learning, explaining more than 100 city teachers have made requests to work fully remote.
“As of now, we do not have the substitutes or teaching capacity to do the original hybrid model that we had proposed,” said Mosley. “ … As we start to think about how we are going to move forward to a hybrid version or implement a hybrid version, we have got to make sure we have enough teachers. We have got to make sure our classrooms are staffed.”
There are laws in place, such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, that allow employees to request accommodations to work remotely if they have preexisting conditions or are at risk for COVID-19, according to Mosley, who said employees can also request paid sick leave if they are subject to quarantine, have symptoms of the disease or if they are caring for someone with COVID-19.
In order to implement a hybrid model, he said the district must find teachers willing to come into the buildings who are certified, particularly at the high school level. Substitutes in specialities such as foreign languages will also be necessary, said the superintendent.
The district must be sensitive to the employees who are requesting fully remote teaching options, he added.
“I know it is not popular to roll back this schedule the way it is, but it is the right thing to do for a district this size,” Mosley said.
“There is no perfect version of hybrid anywhere,” echoed Anthony Parker, assistant superintendent. He said all districts are struggling with how to implement this blended learning approach.
To fill the district’s demand for substitute teachers, the board voted last week to increase daily substitute teacher pay from $67 to $115. Long-term subs will be paid $175 daily. These new pay rates will be reviewed in six months.
Chromebooks ordered
Jessica Brown, board member, was the only school official opposed to the new hybrid timeline that was originally approved Wednesday.
“Hybrid is kind of on the fritz,” said Brown, explaining the remote learning will be in place longer than originally planned. Still, she said families are waiting for additional Chromebooks and the bandwidth at some of the schools isn’t adequate.
“It kind of feels like we are looking at moving dates, but we don’t have the materials yet,” she said, adding the timeline could be modified and more creativity could be sought to address the staffing shortages.
About 3,500 Chromebooks have been ordered by the district and are expected to be available by November, said school administrators.
“I know that (the superintendent) cares deeply about the students and staff in Nashua and makes his decisions on what he thinks is in the best interest of safety,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, adding the city has moved from minimal risk to moderate risk on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Raymond said there are also children not in the Nashua public school system, but children who do live in Nashua, who are testing positive for the disease.