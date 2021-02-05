The newly formed superintendent search committee in Nashua is vetting several consulting firms to help with a nationwide search for a new school leader.
The group met for the first time this week and is now in the process of finalizing the superintendent’s job description and researching at least three recruitment and development firms to assist with the upcoming search.
“The search firm is going to help us through the whole process and what we are going to go through to find our final candidate,” said Dana O’Gara, human resources director for the district.
Three consulting firms have already submitted proposals to school officials for consideration, including School Exec Connect of Illinois, McPherson and Jacobson of Nebraska and BWP & Associates of Illinois.
The agencies would seek community engagement, design a search that meets the needs of the district, help advertise, recruit, track and screen applicants while also assisting with the interview process, narrowing the number of candidates, conducting background checks and finalizing applicants.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley announced five months earlier than expected that he is leaving his post to take on the role of superintendent for the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts. He has already signed a separation agreement with school officials that will allow him to remain employed with the district until June 30, however he is now working only a maximum of 20 hours per week providing transitional guidance to Garth McKinney, the interim superintendent.
“Recruitment is part of the (consulting) package,” said Jessica Brown, a member of the Nashua Board of Education and chairman of the new search committee.
The committee agreed that preferred applicants would have a minimum of three to five years of experience as a superintendent, possess strong leadership skills with a collaborative management style, prioritize communication and demonstrate knowledge regarding curriculum, school law and finance.
The committee intends to host virtual meetings with three consulting firms to determine which, if any, would be a good fit for the school district. The consulting proposals, at least those that have already been made public, range in price from $17,500 to $32,900.
One of the three firms, McPherson and Jacobson, was previously under contract with the Manchester School District to assist with its recent superintendent search.
School board member Paula Johnson stressed the importance of reaching out to school districts that have used the three recruitment firms to see if they were pleased with the outcomes.