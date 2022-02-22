Stephen Linkous, chief of staff for Kansas City Public Schools, will become Nashua’s school superintendent, the school board announced Tuesday, ending a search that lasted more than a year.
“Nashua came together to complete 3,000 leadership surveys and clearly identified what our community is looking for in our Superintendent,” Nashua Board of Education President Jennifer Bishop said in a statement. “Nashua is an excellent place to live, and we deserve an excellent leader, which is exactly what I believe we have found.”
Prior to his work in Kansas City, Linkous served as an assistant superintendent, a school support officer, a principal and a teacher in other school districts. He will join the district July 1.
“I look forward to listening, collaborating, learning, and leading as we continue the excellent work in many areas, and as we create excellence in others,” Linkous said in a statement. He was one of three finalists for the job.
Former Superintendent Jahmal Mosely left in early 2021 to lead the South Hadley, Mass., schools, after four years in Nashua. Nashua administrator Garth McKinney served as interim superintendent this year but was not a finalist for the job.
“For the last year, Dr. McKinney has led the district as we navigated the complex issues associated with COVID, remote and hybrid learning, and the eventual full return to school,” Bishop said.
Last week, the Portsmouth School Board named Zachary McLaughlin as its new school superintendent. McLaughlin, who currently serves as school superintendent in Springfield, Vt., will start his new job July 1.
Current Portsmouth superintendent, Stephen Zadravec, who is leaving the district after 16 years, will remain in the role through the end of his contract, which ends June 30.
