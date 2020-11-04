Concerned with how the pandemic is impacting mental health among Nashua youth, the school district is proposing a suicide prevention policy that would require training for all staff.
In addition to training, the new policy also recommends the establishment of a district suicide prevention coordinator and liaisons to organize responses to suicide and suicide prevention efforts.
“A suicide policy -- you don’t want to convolute it,” said Anthony Parker, assistant superintendent for the Nashua School District.
There is a need for a cohesive, unified and holistic plan to ensure that every year there is training offered to school staff, he told the Board of Education’s policy committee recently.
“No later than May 31, 2021, the superintendent shall develop and provide to the (school) board for approval a coordinated written district suicide prevention plan to include guidelines, protocols and procedures with the objectives of prevention, risk assessment, intervention and response to youth suicides and suicide attempts,” states the new policy that is being supported by the committee and will soon be voted on by the full Board of Education.
There are many children right now who are isolated and depressed, in part because of COVID-19, said school board member Sandra Ziehm. Some children are living in poverty and might not even have access to food, she said.
“We have had parents actually state that their children were suicidal. With the pandemic, I think mental health is a bigger issue than normal,” said Ziehm “… I think the need is great in Nashua.”
Parker agreed, saying a young man that he previously taught took his own life last year. Establishing a suicide prevention policy is critically important, according to Parker, who said although the district already has a response plan in place, there needs to be something formal and codified.
The plan will include specific details on how the district will respond to in-school or out-of-school student suicides or suicide attempts, and how staff and designated volunteers will be trained on the issues of youth suicide risk factors, warning signs, response procedures, referrals, post intervention and more.
“Obviously, if a student is acutely suicidal, you want to bring them to the hospital,” said Jennifer Bishop, school board member.
Suicide prevention training is mandatory for school staff in Massachusetts, said Parker, adding that the Nashua School District can make it a requirement. The proposal calls for two hours each year of suicide prevention training for school staff.
The formation of a district suicide prevention coordinator and liaisons is being proposed, which will allow counselors and building principals to coordinate responses to suicide and suicide prevention efforts, states the plan, adding that age-appropriate student educational programming should be developed to focus on safe and healthy choices, coping strategies and how to seek assistance for others.
The counseling team, school psychologists, school counselors, school social workers, school resource officers and school nurses will be designated to serve as point-of-contact people when a student is believed to be at an elevated risk for suicide, according to the proposed policy.
“This policy supports federal, state and local efforts to provide education on youth suicide awareness and prevention; to establish methods of prevention, intervention and response to suicide or suicide attempt; and to promote access to suicide awareness, prevention and postvention resources,” says the new policy.