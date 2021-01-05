With Nashua students scheduled to return to the classroom in the coming weeks, the Board of Education voted Monday to continue to meet remotely.
“It does feel a bit hypocritical to be sending students and teachers back into school for hybrid and us not being together for the meetings,” said school board member Jennifer Bishop.
However, Bishop said that while the schools have taken many steps to ensure safety, no plans have been made to provide protective screens or other safety measures for board members or the public for in-person Board of Education meetings.
The meetings, which typically take place at the Nashua High School North boardroom, have been held remotely since the pandemic began.
Bishop said that though she wants to return to in-person public meetings, the necessary resources aren't available to make that happen.
“We all have different feelings and different opinions on this. I will say I would like to go back,” said school board member Dotty Oden. “For me, I would prefer meeting in person.”
The proposal to resume in-person board meetings on Jan. 25 was rejected 6-3.
“This isn’t a forever answer,” said school board president Heather Raymond, who promised the issue would be revisited.
Board member Sandra Ziehm is in quarantine after meeting for coffee with a relative last week who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Ziehm said she had a rapid test that was negative and is waiting for more results.
“I would like to go back in-person, but … I don’t think it is my place to make (others) go back. I have to tell you that, in my heart, I can’t do that,” Ziehm said.
To have in-person meetings, six members must be physically present for a quorum, according to Raymond.
She said that if the board makes a decision, it cannot switch back and forth because of technical arrangements with the cable television channel that airs the meetings.
“Everybody has been under duress,” board member Raymond Guarino said.
He does not support a return to in-person meetings at this time.
Board member Paula Johnson said in-person meetings will be critical as the board begins its complex budget deliberations.
“It can happen if we work to make it work, but it seems like we don’t want to make it work,” Johnson said.