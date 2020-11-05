Nashua's school superintendent has announced he is looking for another job because of continuing conflicts with the district's board over race relations and the reopening of schools during the pandemic.
“Up until COVID-19, our differences appeared to be somewhat manageable, however, as we continue to work through the pandemic and larger racial issues affecting our community, it has become abundantly clear that decisions are not being made based on the best interest of our students, but out of a need to establish factions on an already divided school board," Dr. Jahmal Mosley wrote this week in a letter to the community.
Mosley, who has three children in the city’s public schools, said he will continue to support the school district and plans to keep living in the city.
Asked for comment Thursday, school board member Raymond Guarino would say only that Mosley's contract is about to be up for renewal.
Board member Dotty Oden and president Heather Raymond declined to comment.
On Oct. 13, the school board formed a pandemic oversight committee of three board members and one administrator to make recommendations for a full, phased-in reopening of schools. In his letter, Mosley expressed frustration with the school board’s decision not to include teachers, city residents or public health officials.
To date, only special education, kindergarten and first-grade students have returned to the classroom in a hybrid format. All other grades are working remotely full-time.
“I have been very clear that the Nashua School District should NOT be rushing our return to in-person instruction, our timeline is methodical and pragmatic and, more importantly, not set in stone,” Mosley said in the letter.
“No group is going to intimidate or bully me into making a decision that jeopardizes student and staff safety,” he said.
About 100 Nashua parents rallied Oct. 5 outside the superintendent’s office in support of a return to in-person instruction, the second such protest rally.
Board member Gloria Timmons said last week that the committee should be getting its information from Nashua’s Board of Health, not from select people who want their children to go back to school.
Last month's protest was organized by Nashua Parent Voice, a group that believes there are better options that need to be explored to get children back into the classroom.
After the protest, Timmons was criticized for referring to the protesters, who included school board member Jessica Brown, as “privileged white upper middle class (women) bitching.”
Timmons, who is president of the Nashua chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, posted the message on her private Facebook account and then deleted it.
“A member of our school board along with others with Trump colors organized a *** rally to protest school opening. They are trying to force reopening of schools. I didn’t see a person of color in the crowd. Those parents were working and trying to protect their children. All I seen were privileged white upper middle class woman bitching led by Jessica Brown.”
Mosley was hired to lead Nashua schools in July 2017 after working as assistant superintendent of schools in Sharon, Mass. Last summer, he was one of three finalists for the superintendent position in Quincy, Mass.