The Nashua school district has named two finalists in its search for a new superintendent.
Mario Andrade, the interim assistant superintendent in Nashua, and Tarrynce Robinson, school support officer for the Houston Independent School District in Texas, were selected from a pool of 19 applicants.
Andrade is scheduled for a final interview on Wednesday and Robinson on Thursday, the Nashua Board of Education said in a statement. The board said it plans to announce its choice next week.
Of the 19 applicants for the job, 16 of them — from eight different states — were vetted, according to a news release.
The school board interviewed five of the 16 and narrowed the field to two, school officials said.
Andrade was appointed interim assistant superintendent earlier this year. Previously, he was principal at Elm Street Middle School, superintendent of the Bristol Warren Regional School District in Rhode Island for about five years and a special education teacher and educational consultant.
Robinson has worked for the Houston school district for three years. Previously, he was principal at three schools in that region, an assistant principal and a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher. He has a doctorate of education in leadership and policy.
“The board is grateful for the rich community feedback that guided our work and set the tone for the subsequent recruitment and interview processes in selecting our stellar finalists,” the school board said in a statement. “Now we are at the final stage of our search, and we are confident in the abilities of each of our finalists to lead our school district.”
School officials hope to have the new superintendent start on July 1, replacing Jahmal Mosley, who left to become superintendent of the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts. He was Nashua’s superintendent for the past four years.
According to a recently approved separation agreement, Mosley currently is working up to 20 hours a week with interim superintendent Garth McKinney.
“I think we have excellent candidates,” board president Heather Raymond said last week. “It is really important to the board that we have a new superintendent that is here and interested in longevity within the community — someone who matches the qualities this community is looking for.”