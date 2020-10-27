School officials on Monday unanimously approved the purchase of a $1.8 million building to consolidate the district’s preschool classes and house its alternative high school program.
The three-story building at 55 Franklin St. is being sold by Grace Fellowship of Nashua for $1,825,000.
“They were asking for an amount higher than that,” said Dan Donovan, chief operating officer for the district, explaining the $1.8 million price tag was negotiated.
The building was formerly occupied by Nashua Christian Academy, which closed its doors several years ago.
According to Donovan, Grace Fellowship of Nashua has agreed to allow the district to purchase the building with a prearranged installment plan throughout a period of four years.
The first year financial obligation would be $600,000, followed by $250,000 in year two, $250,000 in year three and $725,000 the final year.
Funding for the first year’s payment is available from a $430,000, one-time grant from the state, as well as budget savings of $170,000 in transportation costs because of remote learning, according to Donovan.
There are enough funds to get the building ready for the district’s 16 preschool classes for fall of 2021, he said.
According to Donovan, the district would save about $170,000 a year in money used to currently rent space on Amherst Street for the Brentwood program; that alternative high school program now has 18 students enrolled and can also relocate to the new Franklin Street facility.
“I see this as a good investment. I think bringing all of our preschools together is a real plus,” said school board member Dotty Oden. Occupational therapists and physical therapists can now be housed in one building to assist the preschoolers, Oden added.
Board member Paula Johnson said she was on the fence about the purchase of the building, although she ultimately voted in support.
“I am still concerned about this given the affairs of the city right now,” she said, noting most city students are still in a fully remote instructional setting.
Marcia Bagley, special education director for the district, explained that the students in the special education preschool program and Brentwood program are currently learning in-person, and she believes they will continue to be in the buildings next year as well.
The purchase-and-sale agreement was approved with a 9-0 vote by the school board.
Tentative plans involve placing the Brentwood students on the third floor of the Franklin Street building, with the preschoolers occupying the first and second levels of the facility.