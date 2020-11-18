Nashua school officials say the district missed its window of opportunity to implement hybrid learning for most students and now will have to wait until at least mid-January.
“I guess I worry that we are never going to get out of remote. I worry about the academic excellence that our families and students are used to,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Nashua Board of Education.
With the exception of special education, preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students that have been participating in hybrid learning for several weeks, all other grade levels in the Nashua School District have been fully remote since the start of the school year.
Raymond said Tuesday that she does not think this is the best time to bring in more students for hybrid learning.
“These poor kids. They are at this tug-of-war here,” said Paula Johnson, school board member. “It is just one excuse after the other.”
Johnson said that, while other school districts have successfully transitioned to hybrid learning, Nashua hasn’t even attempted it with most of its students.
“By the time we are done talking here we will be lucky if the seniors get back into the schools at all,” she said.
On Tuesday, the curriculum committee reviewed two possible calendars for starting hybrid learning, but the committee opted not to recommend either. Instead, it requested that the district office draft a third calendar that would offer full in-person learning for the spring, along with a fully remote option.
The board indicated it would consider that timeline in December.
“I think the half-days are not really ideal for anyone,” said school board member Jessica Brown, referring to the current hybrid learning structure.
“I do think we missed the boat for opening the school district,” said Brown, acknowledging that the number of COVID-19 cases is now too high to pursue hybrid schooling.
However, she said she is disappointed the district still doesn't have a plan to get students back it classrooms by this spring.
“We are kind of at a stalemate here. I am sorry, principals,” said Brown, who noted enrollment is down by more than 800 students. According to recent data, 10,165 students were enrolled in the district as of October, compared with 11,025 students during the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley previously presented a hybrid proposal that would have started grades 2 and 3 on hybrid schooling on Nov. 16, followed by grades 4 and 5 on Nov. 20, grade 6 on Dec. 7, grades 7 and 8 on Dec. 14, grades 9 and 10 on Jan. 19 and grades 11 and 12 on Jan. 25. That plan was not supported by the curriculum committee.
Nashua principals and assistant principals then proposed a different hybrid plan that would have implemented hybrid learning for grade 2 on Jan. 19, grade 3 on Jan. 25, grades 6 and 9 on Jan. 27, grades 4, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 on Feb. 1 and grade 5 on Feb. 8. That plan also didn't receive the committee's endorsement.
The committee has recommended that all of the district remain in remote learning until Jan. 19, with the exception of students who have already started hybrid schooling.
“I would rather err on the safe side,” Raymond said.
Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, said he was concerned about available staffing and the lack of substitute teachers if in-person learning resumes in 2021.
“I don’t want a non-certified educator sitting in front of my kids,” Marcoux said.
Diana Lavoie, a teacher at Pennichuck Middle School, said she worries about having to teach students remotely and in-person at the same time.
Lavoie said that for science classes, she prefers to use in-person days for experiments and hands-on learning. She said it would be difficult to teach remote students the same lesson at the same time.
Principal Keith Richard of Nashua High School South had the same concerns. He also said that depending on how many students choose in-person learning, classrooms might not be large enough to maintain social distancing.