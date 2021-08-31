Kara Cantwell walked into the Nashua School District central offices Monday and dropped off a letter of intent to withdraw two of her children, citing the district’s requirement that students wear masks indoors.
“This was an extremely difficult and stressful decision for us to make,” Cantwell said on the eve of city schools opening their doors. “I refuse to allow the Board of Education to dictate how much air my children can breathe throughout a school day.”
Cantwell, a former paraeducator for the district, also resigned last week because of the mask mandate for the start of the school year.
She was one of several parents who asked school officials to reconsider their stance during a Board of Education meeting on Monday.
“We need immunity. We need our kids to build up their immune systems to be able to fight these things,” Nashua parent Lindsay Stamas told board members.
There will be more strains of COVID-19 and the virus will never stop, Stamas said, stressing the need for children to be able to see the faces of their peers and teachers to understand emotional cues.
School officials were presented Monday with an update on COVID-19 in the Gate City, which has 130 active cases and a 4.7% test positivity rate.
According to Flavia Martin of Nashua Public Health and Community Services, about 51% of Nashua residents are fully vaccinated; about 40% of Nashua children 12 to 19 are vaccinated.
“Right now I feel confident that we have made the absolute right choice for our children,” Board of Education member Sharon Giglio said of the mask rule.
A letter was submitted on behalf of several medical experts, including local pediatricians, encouraging mask use for the new school year in Nashua.
Resident Deidre Reynolds urged the board to keep its mandate in place and listen to advice from the medical community. Precautions taken now can mean the difference between life and death, she said.
The school board has agreed to revisit the mask mandate frequently, and adjust the policy if warranted.
Board member Jessica Brown said the mask vote taken in early August was rushed. She said there were no exceptions for athletes or students with medical conditions or disabilities.
“I think this board kind of overstepped its bounds,” Brown said.
A teacher sitting alone in a classroom should not have to wear a mask, she said. If there is a small kindergarten class and the children are all socially distanced at their desks, the policy should allow them to remove their masks, Brown said.
“Our role isn’t to micromanage,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, adding it is the job of administrators and principals to oversee the mandate.
There is a six-point procedure in place for school administrators to review mask exemption requests for medical reasons and religious exemptions, interim Superintendent Garth McKinney said.
He said that mask breaks are still permitted indoors, masks are not necessary while outside, and a common sense approach will be made for students so that they can eat lunch and enjoy snacks without masks.
In addition, the board clarified on Monday that athletes, while actively engaged in indoor athletics will not be required to wear masks.