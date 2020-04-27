School officials in Nashua are being asked to reconsider their decision to eliminate letter grades and instead implement a pass or fail grading system for high school students during the final quarter of the academic year.
Last week, the Board of Education voted 7-2 to adopt a hybrid grading system that would issue a pass, fail or audit grade for all semester two and quarter four classes, which would allow teachers to offer labels of distinction; furthermore, all grades for second semester courses at the high school level will not be compiled into students’ grade point averages, but may appear on individual transcripts.
“The issue of equity among students has been voiced by some teachers,” said school board member Dotty Oden. “I am hearing desperate, desperate cries from some of our teachers.”
While this is a complex issue, Oden said these are not normal times, explaining the COVID-19 pandemic is devastating families. Students are sad, depressed and anxious about the remote learning process, and school is sometimes the least of their problems, she said.
School board member Raymond Guarino voted against the grading change, questioning how this adjustment might impact grade point averages.
“I am just hoping that we don’t create more problems than what we are trying to solve,” said Guarino.
Some parents and students are expressing frustration over the grading change, and have already emailed the Board of Education asking that it reconsider.
Emily Gonzales, a sophomore at Nashua High School North, wrote a letter to the board indicating that she has worked diligently throughout the past year to keep her grades strong.
“One of my goals was to keep my GPA up, and I feel that if this pass/fail system is put into place, it will feel like we worked for nothing,” said Gonzales. “A lot of kids after hearing this decision will not work to their best interest and will instead now blow off school as they can still pass with a C.”
She maintained that honors students and students taking advanced placement courses are now at a disadvantage.
School board member Jessica Brown said she supports healthy competition that encourages children to push each other academically. Still, she said there are several teachers of honors, AP and foreign language courses that are pressing for a pass/fail grading system.
“They are seeing a lot of work that does not look authentic. That is not the kind of ethics we want to promote here in Nashua,” said Brown, contending that a 'B' grade earned via remote learning is not identical to a 'B' grade earned in the classroom for an AP course.
She stressed the importance of allowing teachers to be flexible with their grading scales.
Oden agreed, saying some students are submitting work that is of a higher caliber than what they were presenting in the classroom.
Dave Scalera, a Nashua parent, also submitted a letter to the school board asking it to host an emergency meeting to reconsider, saying its vote was a hasty decision that did not take into account recommendations from school administrators.
“You have created a situation where students will not get the equal treatment as their peers for taking the same class,” said Scalera. “It is completely understood that colleges will be looking at things different over the next few years, but they should at least be able to evaluate students from the same school on the same level.”
Under the new grading change, teachers with year-long or two-year programs are permitted to make their own decision on whether to use a pass/fail grading system, or opt for the traditional letter grade for their students.