The Nashua School District is still waiting to receive 3,500 Chromebooks that it ordered last August to assist with remote learning, and it is unclear when the computers might arrive.
“Unfortunately, there is no delivery date yet because of the nationwide (Chromebook) shortage, I should say global shortage,” Greg Rodriguez, director of technology, told a school committee this week.
Even if the laptops are delivered in late May or June, it is highly unlikely that staff will be able to get the devices out to students by the end of the school year, according to Rodriguez.
“With the nationwide shortage of Chromebooks, I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t hear something until at least April with the way they are with their orders and delivery dates,” he said.
The 3,500 Chromebooks were purchased seven months ago using CARES Act funding to help inner-city students with remote and hybrid learning. A portion of the computers were going to replace about 500 Chromebooks that were borrowed last spring by Nashua students early on during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually returned in damaged condition, some of them beyond repair.
About 15% of the district’s Chromebooks were lost or damaged during remote learning in the first half of 2020, according to Rodriguez.
“We do expect it to be much, much higher for the 2020-2021 school year because they have been with the students the entire year,” he warned the Board of Education’s budget committee. “We are holding our breath.”
While the district waits to receive its order of 3,500 Chromebooks, Rodriguez is proposing that an additional 1,300 to 1,500 Chromebooks be ordered to fill the demand, and in an attempt to get a computer in the hands of every student in the district.
“The cost of Chromebooks is going up significantly, and so is the licensing,” he said.
The units that previously cost about $193 are now selling for $218 each, said Rodriguez. In addition, the licensing costs have also gone up from $24 to $30 each, meaning a computer and license that once cost a combined $217 will now cost $248.
“That is pretty despicable of a big company in this kind of environment where everybody is so reliant on technology for kids,” Board of Education member Jessica Brown said of the cost shift in licensing fees. “To be doing this to schools is pretty awful.”
Rodriguez agreed, but said he cannot downplay the need for more Chromebooks in city schools.
Although he was originally hoping to acquire an additional 1,500 Chromebooks for the district, Rodriguez said he may be able to buy 1,300 or 1,400 at a cost of $360,000 to $381,000.
“We have all these repairs on Chromebooks and it shouldn’t be costing the district itself,” said school board member Paula Johnson, suggesting that school officials require some type of insurance policy for families; she said at least one other school district in the region has this in place at a cost of around $25.
There are some other options to consider in the future as well, said Rodriguez, who is exploring the cost of leasing laptops each year as opposed to purchasing them, which he said will also help to replace those that are out of date.
The United Way of Greater Nashua has also been working to get computers into the hands of Nashua students through its Learn United computer pantry. To date, more than 700 laptops have been donated, refurbished and distributed to families in need through that effort.
Throughout the past five years, the district has acquired more than 10,000 computer devices. It also recently deployed 1,150 laptops for teachers and staff, according to Rodriguez.