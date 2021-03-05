A worldwide shortage of Chromebooks driven by remote working and learning during the pandemic is to blame for a seven-month delay of the Nashua school district’s order for 3,500 of the laptop computers.
Nashua, which ordered its laptops last August for remote learning, is still waiting for the shipment.
“Unfortunately, there is no delivery date yet because of the nationwide (Chromebook) shortage, I should say global shortage,” Greg Rodriguez, director of technology, told a school committee this week.
The Chromebooks were purchased seven months ago using CARES Act funding. A portion of the computers were going to replace about 500 Chromebooks that were borrowed last spring by Nashua students early on during the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually returned in damaged condition, some of them beyond repair.
Rodriguez expects the number to be higher this year.
While the district waits for its order, Rodriguez has proposed the purchase of another 1,300 to 1,500 Chromebooks, so every student in the district can have one.
He said the cost of the computers and licensing is going up.
The units, which previously cost about $193, are now selling for $218 each, he said, and the licensing cost for each has gone from $24 to $30 each. That increases the total cost for each computer from $217 to $248, almost 15% more.