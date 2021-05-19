The Nashua School District voted this week to join the fight in the ConVal School District lawsuit that declares the state’s school funding to be unconstitutional.
“I am proud of our board in its unanimous support of the ConVal lawsuit, and we are not hesitating in joining so many other school districts, large and small, in moving this case forward,” Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, said in a statement.
Nashua school officials have repeatedly expressed concerns about a lack of state funding for education. Previously, school officials drafted a letter to Commissioner Frank Edelblut with the New Hampshire Department of Education that expressed the district’s financial concerns related to remote learning.
“Quite simply, the state of New Hampshire is not living up to its responsibility to adequately fund public education,” Mayor Jim Donchess said in a release.
“We all value public education because it uniquely serves our community honorably to make sure each and every student has an equal opportunity, no matter what circumstances, to lead educated, productive and engaged lives.”
According to the New Hampshire Department of Education, the cost per pupil for the current 2020-2021 school year is $16,823; the 2020-2021 base adequacy funding of $3,708 provided by the state falls far short in supporting a student’s education, forcing local property owners to make up the difference, according to school officials in Nashua.
The local school district previously opted to express its support for the lawsuit by signing onto the amicus brief last year.
However, Monday’s vote makes the school district an official co-plaintiff in the lawsuit that claims the state does not meet its constitutional obligation to provide an adequate education to each New Hampshire resident.
In addition to ConVal and Nashua, other school districts in Claremont, Derry, Fall Mountain, Grantham, Hillsboro-Deering, Hopkinton, Manchester, Mascenic, Mascoma, Monadnock, Newport, Oyster River and Winchester have also joined the lawsuit.
“The state is only paying about 31 percent of the costs to schools,” Attorney John Tobin, who is working pro bono on the litigation, said earlier, maintaining Nashua is paying 62 percent of its overall education costs — twice as much as what the state offers the city.