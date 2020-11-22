Nashua schools set to lose $6 million in state education aid

Because of a decrease in enrollment and the number of students qualifying for free lunches, the city will likely receive around $6 million less in state aid for education next year, Mayor Jim Donchess said.
The drop is expected to be from $38.2 million to $32.2 million, he said.
Donchess said the federal government is offering free lunch to all students this year as part of its COVID-19 response, regardless of whether they qualify. As a result, many families did not fill out the paperwork that would officially list their child as qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch.
The number declined by 1,300, which the mayor said skewed the data used to determine state education aid.
“It is an artificial figure because we know there are probably even more families that qualify given everything that has happened with COVID,” he said.
With some parents deciding to home-school their children because of the pandemic, Donchess said, enrollment has declined from 11,025 to 10,165. But he said those 860 students may return to the district next year.
Citing rising health care and pension costs for city employees, Donchess said the loss in state education aid comes at a bad moment.
“The state is hitting us with over $10 million of what we call downshifting,” the mayor said.
That will equate to about a 5% tax increase next year, before any changes are made to the city budget, according to Donchess.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration recently set the city’s tax rate at $22.61 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, which represents a 3.9% increase over the previous tax rate of $21.76.
For the average homeowner in Nashua with a home assessed at $250,000, the new tax rate will result in a $212.50 increase in local property taxes this year.
Donchess also voiced concerns about a proposed bargaining agreement with city firefighters that includes wage increases and is set to be voted on Tuesday by the Board of Aldermen.
Nashua firefighters have been working without a contract for about 16 months. Earlier this year, aldermen rejected a tentative contract with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 789 that would have included salary increases of more than 16% throughout the four-year contract.
A new agreement has been presented to aldermen that offers a combined increase of up to 15.5%, Donchess said.
“Given the financial challenges we are facing, I don’t think we can afford the contract,” he said.
The new bargaining agreement, according to Donchess, does not agree to the health care changes the city needs to try to limit rapidly rising costs.
Thomas Wholey, president of Local 789, said that the cost of the proposed contract includes retirement, insurance and salary. The proposed wage increases represent about 10% he said.
Firefighters recognize the city’s financial concerns, he said, adding their last contract included one year without any raises. Under the new contract, Wholey said firefighters recognized health savings accounts and took 4% off cost-of-living concessions.
The agreement seeks a nearly 4% retroactive pay increase for fiscal year 2020, a 2.9% increase for fiscal year 2021, a 4% or 4.5% increase for fiscal year 2022, depending on whether a proposed medical benefit incentive is paid, and either a 3.5% or 4% increase for the final year, depending on the incentive.
“We just want a fair and equitable deal for these employees who have been on the front lines through an (opioid) epidemic and now a pandemic,” Wholey said.