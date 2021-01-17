The Nashua school district is struggling to find substitutes while 185 teachers are out on leave, along with dozens of other staff.
“For the most part, we don't have a lot of applicants,” said Dana O’Gara, director of human resources.
The Nashua school system has 79 teachers on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, 15 teachers on leave under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act, and 91 teachers on leave under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which includes some COVID-19-related issues.
“We have exhausted all of our avenues to finding (applicants),” O’Gara said. The positions have been posted on numerous educational job sites for months, she said.
The district has been advertising for dozens of teaching positions, including long-term substitute teachers for special education, English, English language learners and foreign languages.
It is also on the hunt for long-term substitute math teachers, technology teachers, biotechnology teachers and other specialties.
“We are having a hard time finding those long-term subs,” O’Gara said. In the Nashua School District, substitute teachers currently make $115 a day, and long-term substitutes make $175 a day.
O'Gara said the substitute teacher shortage predates the pandemic, which has exacerbated the problem.
The district's workforce is further reduced by having staff members on quarantine, said assistant superintendent Garth McKinney.
McKinney said the district has openings for about 30 paraprofessionals and 25 lunch monitors, and “we still have maternity leaves coming.”
“We are trying to get creative, but we do need to generate applications.”
He hopes that with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, more applicants come forward. Although the district is currently using hybrid instruction, all the substitute openings are classified as in-person teaching positions.
School board member Sandra Ziehm said last week that all the schools have serious concerns about staffing.
“The numbers are great, and it is a legitimate concern,” she said of the number of teachers currently on leave.
If classes return to in-person learning and a situation arises where three or more classrooms don’t have a teacher or substitute available, those students would need to be housed somewhere in the building that would allow for appropriate social distancing and supervised, said Ziehm, who questioned how that could be done.
In addition, O’Gara said that teachers who anticipate retiring must notify the district by Feb. 1. Although typically 20 to 25 teachers retire each year, O’Gara said she is expecting more this time around.
“So our staffing problems could get worse -- even more challenging,” said board member Dotty Oden.