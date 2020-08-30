While every city classroom has proper ventilation in Nashua, it will be difficult in some of the older schools to prevent the use of recycled air, according to the district’s director of plant operations.
Ideally, one of the best ways for public schools to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 is to provide 100% outside air, meaning no used air is recirculated into the classrooms, explained Shawn Smith, director of plant operations for the Nashua School District.
This can be done at all of the city schools that have been renovated since 2000, or slightly before, said Smith.
The newer HVAC systems have the capacity to provide 100% outside air, and the air within classrooms can be removed three to five times each hour, he explained.
“The older schools are going to have the ventilation that is not as good as today’s ventilation systems, but it is effective and it is working,” he stressed.
Even though the newer schools have 100% outside air capacity, Smith warned the Nashua Board of Education last week that in order to circulate all outdoor air, the air will need to be heated once the temperature drops. This will impact utility costs, he explained.
“It is a balance we have to weigh,” said Smith, who explained that the ventilation systems will start operating one or two hours before school opens and end one or two hours after the school building closes.
At the older schools, including Birch Hill Elementary School, Smith said that even though individual unit ventilators have been replaced in recent years, under the existing HVAC system it cannot utilize 100% of outside air because some aspects of the system will freeze and result in plumbing problems.
In this instance, he said the school may only be getting about 20% of outside air, meaning 80% of the air in the classrooms is being recycled during the winter months.
“It is really when you start to close the windows, I think, we have to be a little concerned,” said Smith.
The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, one of the nation’s experts in this industry, said in a statement that, “Transmission of (COVID-19) through the air is sufficiently likely that airborne exposure to the virus should be controlled.
“Changes to building operations, including the operation of heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems can reduce airborne exposures,” stated ASHRAE leadership. “Ventilation and filtration provided by heating, ventilating and air-conditioning systems can reduce the airborne concentration of (COVID-19) and thus the risk of transmission through the air.”
Typically, Nashua schools change their HVAC filters three times a year. Now, however, because of COVID-19, the filters will be switched four times a year.
In addition, the district has ordered special filters, MERVE-13 filters, which are recommended by industry experts, to utilize in all of the school HVAC systems, according to Smith.
“These are more apt to stop any virus particles from getting through,” he said. “… As soon as we get the filters we are going to install them.”
The three schools that will need to be monitored the most for air quality include Birch Hill Elementary School, Elm Street Middle School and Main Dunstable Elementary School, Smith said.
School board member Dotty Oden requested that school officials receive a report, once school is back in session, on how the ventilation is working within those three buildings, specifically.
Although Elm Street Middle School is a concern, he stressed that every classroom in the building has ventilation, and the ventilation systems do work.
“We are going around the district checking every single ventilation unit that we have,” said Smith, adding he also hopes to purchase some handheld ultraviolet lights to assist with sanitizing vertical surfaces in classrooms.