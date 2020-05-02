After receiving complaints about their decision to implement a pass/fail grading system for high school students in the final quarter, the Nashua Board of Education will allow students to opt for traditional grading if they want.
School officials changed their stance on the new, temporary grading policy after miscommunication between the school board and administrators, they said.
Two weeks ago, the Nashua Board of Education voted 7-2 to adopt a hybrid grading system in which students would receive a pass, fail or audit grade for all second-semester and fourth-quarter classes. In addition, all grades for second-semester high school courses would not be factored into students’ grade-point averages but would appear on individual transcripts.
“I am hoping the board would have some reconsideration,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said on Thursday. “My administrators had no voice or feedback to give to any of the board on the last motion.”
Rather than “undercutting administrators,” Mosley said that in the future grading issues should first be addressed by principals with input from teachers before the school board reviews recommendations.
In response to students’ and parents’ concerns about the change, the board on Thursday voted 5-4 to give each student the option of standard letter grades or pass/fail grading. Students must notify teachers by May 11 of their choice, which will apply to all their classes.
“There was a real failure of communication here,” said school board president Heather Raymond.
Raymond said the board received no feedback from administrators on the grading situation and were not included in emails containing information that could have helped in their decision.
School board member Jessica Brown said the board does not plan to micromanage, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it cannot help administrators if they don’t have critical information.
“Our students need to be able to show colleges something,” said school board student representative Stephen Norris. He stressed the importance of allowing traditional letter grades to be offered for students.
“I do think that the choice should be the students’,” said school board member Sharon Giglio.
School board member Paula Johnson also favored giving students a choice.
“These kids worked for this and I am not going to be the one that takes away what they have done for 13 years of their life … give them credit for what they have done,” said Johnson.