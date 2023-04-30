Nashua School District Cyber Attack

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Nashua officials say schools will hold classes as scheduled Monday, after the school district was hit by what’s being called a “sophisticated cyber attack.”

In a statement issued Sunday, Nashua Superintendent of Schools Mario Andrade said after learning of the attack school officials launched an investigation with the help of third-party specialists “to determine the nature and scope of this event.”

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023