Nashua officials say schools will hold classes as scheduled Monday, after the school district was hit by what’s being called a “sophisticated cyber attack.”
In a statement issued Sunday, Nashua Superintendent of Schools Mario Andrade said after learning of the attack school officials launched an investigation with the help of third-party specialists “to determine the nature and scope of this event.”
“We are working diligently to investigate the incident, confirm its impact on our systems, and securely restore functionality to our environment as soon as possible,” said Andrade.
The investigation is ongoing, Andrade said, and the district has “significant resources devoted to this process.”
“That being said, school will be open tomorrow as scheduled,” said Andrade. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this investigation.”
Andrade said the Nashua School District is committed to the “safety and security of our systems” and the “information we maintain.”
School officials expect to provide additional updates as needed. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Mario Andrade at 603-966-1000 ext. 1003.
