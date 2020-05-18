More than $3 million in federal funds is expected to be given to the Gate City to cover costs associated with the implementation of remote learning.
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said the Nashua School District is set to receive the money through an Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief grant.
“We are currently slated to get $3.3 million ... That really is exciting for us,” Mosley recently told the Nashua Board of Education.
The grant is aimed at funding remote learning, its implementation and challenges associated with it, said Mosley.
“It is money the federal government is giving to schools as a result of COVID-19,” he said.
Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, suggested that school officials prepare for the possibility of remote learning in the future.
She proposes that officials establish three plans with different scenarios. The first plan would create guidelines for how city schools would start in the fall with a traditional classroom setting, if permitted, while the second plan would establish guidelines for how school would start in the fall with remote learning in place, if necessary. The third plan would provide guidance on starting school in the classrooms, but having to transition to remote learning at a later point.
“It is kind of a big undertaking,” acknowledged Raymond, stressing that timing is critical.
While Nashua schools could wait to craft their three alternative plans until after the state makes its educational recommendations at the end of June, she said it is important for the district’s staff to provide input prior to summer vacation.
“We don’t really know a lot yet,” said Garth McKinney, assistant superintendent. While he understands the urgency to prepare for the future, McKinney said it might make sense to allow others at the state level to do some of the work first and then tailor those suggestions to Nashua.
The challenge, he said, is that the district doesn’t really know what to plan for yet. Plans are already being developed to modify pacing and determine reassessments for students to remediate any possible education gaps, but he said local educators will rise to the challenge in the fall, just like they did when they had implement remote learning essentially overnight.
Several board members stressed the importance of gathering insight from teachers, parents and students on how remote learning was implemented, what worked, what didn’t work and how it could be improved in the future, if warranted.