Nashua school officials have decided to keep one day of April vacation, but continue with remote instruction the remaining four days.
After debating different scenarios on how to approach April vacation week, the Board of Education voted this week to designate April 27 as a vacation day. Students will resume their remote learning from April 28 through May 1.
Sandra Ziehm, school board member, said some of the conversations she had with teachers this week have been heart-wrenching.
“They expressed their anxiety, their overload,” said Ziehm, explaining some teachers are placing their own children to the side to fulfill the needs of their students.
Ziehm said she would prefer that city educators have a two-day break instead of the one-day break ultimately approved by the board.
“The teachers have been under a lot of stress,” she said.
A telephone survey was conducted by the school district to gain feedback on whether April vacation week should stay or go indicated overwhelming support for not taking the week off.
“I want to keep a routine for these students,” said school board member Paula Johnson, adding it is important to keep the remote learning momentum going.
Johnson said there is no reason to conduct a survey involving parents and teachers if the Board of Education does not ultimately support the will of the majority.
“I tend to want to move toward compromise,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Nashua Board of Education.
Dotty Oden, another board member, agreed. Oden said she received emails from teachers who are expressing the need for a break.
“They were so heartfelt and sincere,” Oden said of the correspondence from teachers.
Several board members agreed that a compromise should be reached allowing for one day off.
“I think there is a win-win here. Everybody gets a little bit of something,” said Oden.
The newly revised last day of school will be Monday, June 15.