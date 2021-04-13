New Hampshire’s second-largest school district decided Monday that it will not seek a waiver from the governor’s school opening mandate and intends to fully open on Monday.
“I do think we are ready for April 19,” said Garth McKinney, the interim superintendent for the Nashua School District.
About 40 Nashua teachers will be returning from ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accommodations, and another 40 teachers will be returning within the next few weeks once they are fully vaccinated, McKinney said. That will make it possible to staff for five days a week of in-person instruction, he said.
City schools have been fully remote most of the school year, with the exception of special education, kindergarten and first-grade students. The remaining grade levels launched hybrid learning in February and March.
“Certainly in-person instruction was part of our plan, but certainly at a later date,” McKinney said.
School administrators presented a new plan to the Board of Education on Monday that would allow the district to comply with Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency order mandating the return of full-time in-person learning starting on Monday.
It was approved by a vote of 7-0, with two school board members abstaining.
“I am kind of disappointed. I want the kids to go back, but I want them to do so safely,” said Gloria Timmons, one of the school board members who abstained from voting. “It may not be popular to some, but I am really worried about us closing down as soon as we open up again … I don’t think it is an appropriate time right now.”
According to a recent survey, about 70% of Nashua parents want their children back in school five days a week, and about 30% prefer the fully remote alternative that will remain in place. Under the new plan, hybrid learning will be eliminated as an option.
“I am disappointed that local control was taken away by the governor,” said board member Dotty Oden, who ultimately supported the full reopening.
“These students have been waiting to go back into school. I think it is about time,” said board member Paula Johnson. Johnson said the board should listen to the majority of parents who want their children back in school full-time.
According to the recent survey, about 7,200 of the the district’s 10,000 students plan to return to school.
Administrators have been meeting with public health officials to discuss recent COVID-19 trends and the best way to contact-trace once schools are fully reopened, McKinney said.
“Will there be incidents of COVID-19 and challenges? Yes. Are we prepared to deal with them? Absolutely,” he said.
According to Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services, Nashua continues to have substantial spread of the virus, with 234 active cases as of Monday.
“We are still in an upward trend of cases,” she said.