CONCORD -- Nashua schools will have to hire English-as-a-second-language teachers, train existing teachers about non-English-speaking students, and translate materials for non-English-speaking parents under a wide-ranging agreement signed Monday between the city school district and federal civil rights officials.
The agreement, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire, resolves an investigation launched in 2019 about inadequacies in the instruction for English learner students in the state's second largest city. The investigation dealt with violation of the Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974.
“School districts must step up and give English learners the language services and supports they are entitled to under federal law, said Pamela S. Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights in the U.S. Justice Department.
"This agreement is a reminder that teachers cannot deliver those supports and services without training and resources from their district,” she said in a statement.
John Farley, the acting U.S. Attorney in New Hampshire, said the investigation started when his office received information about potential problems with the Nashua ELL program.
He said an investigation found that a majority of Nashua EL students were receiving insufficient services; some were getting none.
One middle school had three ESL teachers for a student load that included 123 EL students and another 78 former students that had to be monitored.
Farley would not say whether other New Hampshire school districts are under investigation. This is the first agreement of its type ever in New Hampshire, he said.
About 1,500 students in Nashua, about 14% of the school population, are English language learners.
According to a 19-page agreement, Nashua will:
- Identify English learners and enroll them in appropriate classes;
- Provide English as a second language instruction to all English learner students, including students with disabilities, and ensure the district has enough teachers certified to teach English as a second language;
- Train teachers of academic core subjects like math, science and social studies on how to help English learner students understand the content in their grade-level courses;
- Train school principals on how to evaluate teachers of English learner students and support effective teaching strategies;
- Communicate essential school-related information in a language that Limited English Proficient parents can understand so their children can access all school programs; and
- Monitor students’ progress and evaluate the effectiveness of its English learner programs over time.
The Justice Department will monitor the district’s implementation of the settlement for three full school years.