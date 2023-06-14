Photo: 230615-news-nashsouthgrad
One Nashua High School South graduate makes known her plans for the future by displaying it on her custom designed mortar board. Speaking in the background is senior Class President Rory Olsen.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA — Before they delivered their speeches, received their diplomas, posed for photos and launched their caps skyward to raucous cheers that filled Stellos Stadium, the roughly 385 members of the Nashua High School South Class of 2023 took a few minutes to pay tribute to two people who should have been there to share in the school’s commencement exercises.

Principal Keith Richard asked all present for a moment of silence in honor of Bill Monsen, South’s “beloved teacher and coach” who suffered a heart attack on Thanksgiving Day and died in December.

