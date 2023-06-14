Nashua High School South principal Keith Richard presents a signed yearbook and honorary diploma in memory of Shea Patno to his parents, Tim and Desiree Patno, and Shea’s brothers, during Tuesday’s NHS South commencement. Shea Patno, a member of the Class of 2023, died in an accidental drowning two years ago.
Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
By Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent
NASHUA — Before they delivered their speeches, received their diplomas, posed for photos and launched their caps skyward to raucous cheers that filled Stellos Stadium, the roughly 385 members of the Nashua High School South Class of 2023 took a few minutes to pay tribute to two people who should have been there to share in the school’s commencement exercises.
Principal Keith Richard asked all present for a moment of silence in honor of Bill Monsen, South’s “beloved teacher and coach” who suffered a heart attack on Thanksgiving Day and died in December.
Richard then called to the stage family members of Shea Patno, described as “a lovable, happy-go-lucky student-athlete” who was a rising sophomore with the Class of 2023 when he lost his life in a swimming accident.
Richard presented Shea’s parents, Tim and Desiree Patno, and Shea’s brothers with a class yearbook signed by his classmates as well as an honorary diploma in his name.
The graduates, their leaders and the hundreds of guests who filled the stadium stands ignored a spate of light drizzle that materialized about halfway through the ceremony, but had moved along by the time the grads flung their royal purple and white caps into the air in celebration.
Class Valedictorian Aditya Bakshi, the first student to speak, urged his classmates to “not forget the reason why we are all able to walk across this stage today: The parents, friends, families and, above all, the faculty who have supported us throughout our four years of high school.”
As he “contemplated how we, the Class of 2023, will be remembered,” Bakshi said he hopes “we will be thought of as a united class — collaborative, supportive, and eager to see others succeed,” and who give back to the community.
He named several groups of students who have already been involved in doing just that by lending their time and talents and volunteer spirit to various causes and creating new ones.
“After all, success is not an individual pursuit, but a collective effort,” Bakshi added.
Class President Rory Olsen, who admitted he has yet to achieve his goal of not procrastinating, which he believes is rooted in “our one-week vacation in March 2020 that turned into remote learning.”
While referring to the ensuing pandemic as “an obstacle to our education,” Olsen praised his classmates for “adapting to this change (and) quickly adjusting from our normal lives to a new normal, which lasted quite awhile.”
Olsen said he discovered another upside to the pandemic — of which there were few — as its effects wore on.
Virtual learning “allowed us to learn beyond the material in our textbooks ... we embraced the new technology, collaborated virtually, and found solutions to any challenges that we were faced with.
“This difficult time made us all stronger,” he added, leaving his classmates with a reminder that “graduation is not an endpoint, it is not a farewell.”
Rather, “it is a stepping stone, and this is where we choose our paths. “Let the bonds we have formed remain unbreakable,” Olsen said in closing to a round of applause.
