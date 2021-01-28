COVID-19 cases among special education students -- one of the few groups currently in the classroom -- is already creating challenges for the Nashua School District.
As of Monday, 53 special education classes had returned to some format of in-person learning, according to Director of Special Education Marcia Bagley.
By the time she left her office for the day on Monday, four of those in-person classes had to transition back to remote learning for either one day or up to two weeks because of COVID-19 cases and staffing issues, Bagley said.
“So we have been back for four full days and we had to switch four classrooms,” she told the Board of Education.
There are slightly more than 2,000 special education students, with about 1,600 being educated in the regular classroom setting with special education support.
Since the start of the school year, only special education, kindergarten and first-grade students have participated in hybrid learning in Nashua, while the remaining grades have been fully remote since last March.
“It is very difficult, and I think we all want our kids to be in school,” Board of Education President Heather Raymond said. While many teachers want to be back in school, Raymond questioned how it can be done safely with the staffing available.
A number of parents told the board this week they are fed up with remote learning and that their children deserve in-person instruction.
“My children aren’t receiving a proper education,” said Caitlyn Pearl, who says she cannot afford to send her four children to private school. “The haves versus the have-nots are going to be huge in Nashua next year and shame on all of you for not listening to all of us. I am a heartbroken mother right now.”
The school board has delayed hybrid learning for the majority of students. Earlier this month it voted to remain fully remote until the Nashua COVID-19 dashboard shows moderate case levels for two of three metrics for 14 consecutive days; the metrics include the number of positive tests on a seven-day average, the number of new infections and the number of new hospitalizations.
“The metrics show how dangerous it really is for families, for teachers, for students,” said school board member Raymond Guarino, acknowledging that the decisions being made by school officials are challenging.
Schools in either hybrid or in-person learning face their own challenges, Raymond said. She said Pinkerton Academy in Derry returned to the classroom last week and by last Friday had three separate COVID-19 clusters and an official outbreak.
“There are many of you that are not showing compassion to the 55% of the kids and the families that want to be in school … you are public servants. Do your job,” said Wendy Keefe, whose son is a Nashua High School South senior.
Keefe said that 55% of respondents in a previous survey indicated they are in favor of hybrid or in-person learning.
Michelle St Germain, another Nashua parent, told board members that children may suffer long-term effects from the hybrid platform.
“You are concerned about what could happen, but these kids are currently depressed, falling behind and dropping out,” she said.
Others are praising school officials for taking a cautious approach. Gary Hoffman of Nashua thanked the board for using the metrics to determine how to reopen schools. With more contagious variants of the virus emerging, he suggested providing KN95 masks for students and staff when hybrid learning resumes.
School board member Sharon Giglio expressed disappointment that teachers are unable to get vaccinated.
“Everyone has been trying to get our children back in school, and that is what we all want. The only way to do that is to offer the vaccine to the educators and the staff that are going to be taking care of our children in the schools,” said Giglio.