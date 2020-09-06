CAPTIONS: A team of seniors from the Academy for Science and Design school in Nashua created the Auto-Vac 3000, an automatic vacuum prototype device for each of the 21 International Space Station HEPA filters.
Team AstroPhoenix from the Academy for Science and Design includes Matthew Zoerb, Maria Azcona-Baez, Jardine Allen, Grace Conard and Katerina Stuopis.
(courtesy)
Students from the Academy for Science and Design have created a device for the International Space Station that is receiving accolades in a prestigious coding competition. The team of five seniors has advanced to the fourth and final round of the national NASA and Texas Instruments Codes Contest for the Auto-Vac 3000, an automatic vacuum device for the 21 HEPA filters at the ISS.
“We did a lot of research and discovered that astronauts have a lot of cleaning to do, among other chores,” said Grace Conard, one of the members of Team AstroPhoenix. “We definitely wanted to help them and find a way to remove one of their boring and mundane tasks, which would give them more time for spacewalks and other more important duties.”
The team decided to create an automated device to clean the 21 HEPA filters using technology from Texas Instruments. Initially, it intended on using an air-quality sensor, but instead selected a Texas Instruments ultrasonic ranger, or distance sensor to measure the dust on the filters.
“We had to design it out completely and include the components that would be used through select drawings,” said Conard, explaining the team advanced throughout the competition and was ultimately selected among the top 10 from a group of about 100 inventions.
Since Team AstroPhoenix progressed throughout the competition, it received funding from the organizers to create the final design; it also received all of the components needed from Texas Instruments to establish the Auto-Vac 3000 prototype.
“Although an automatic vacuum cleaner may not have the same appeal as something fun like an automatic mushroom farm, I believe our idea addresses a real issue with a variety of benefits,” Matthew Zoerb, team member, said in a release.
In addition to Zoerb and Conard, the other team members include Maria Azcona-Baez, Jardine Allen and Katerina Stuopis. The group started working on the design concept in April, and admits that it was challenging to get the design completed using virtual meetings and following social distancing recommendations because of COVID-19.
“The students wrote the proposal, created the initial designs and the final prototype while finishing up their junior year in school and working within the limitations imposed by the pandemic,” said Stephanie Dumoski, their team adviser and coordinator of curriculum and scheduling for the Academy for Science and Design. “Each student brought their own strengths to the group -- from engineering, to code writing, to video editing -- and all were involved in the writing process.”
Their work on the project exemplifies everything that a teacher wants to inspire in their students, according to Dumoski, who said the team ran with the idea and could now possibly win the opportunity to present the concept to NASA representatives. “It was tricky getting the vacuum to actually pick things up,” admits Conard, who said that if the team wins the competition, it will travel to Houston to visit the NASA Johnson Space Center and introduce its idea to the program team for the ISS. She said several team members are interested in NASA and have already applied for internships and other programs there. The prize winner is decided by a public vote. To vote for Team AstroPhoenix, visit NASATICodesContest.com; voting ends on Sept. 14.