Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, hands out free books to William Seibert, a third-grader, and Cadence-Elizabeth Seibert, a kindergartener, during Thursday’s Back to School event on the Nashua Library Plaza.
As Ben Klein enters his senior year of high school, returning to the classroom on Tuesday will be more than just a rite of passage — it represents a return to routine and lost traditions.
“I am finally excited to go back to school for a full year of in-person learning, especially because it is my senior year,” said Klein, a student at Nashua High School North.
Klein, vice president of the Class of 2022, has not had a normal full year of school since he was a freshman.
“I am most looking forward to doing all of the student events that we did not have the opportunity to do last year,” he said, including the upcoming Powder Puff football game and other senior traditions.
Matthew Oliver, another senior at Nashua North, said this is the year to take advantage of all the things he has missed in his high school career.
At a back-to-school festival last week at the Nashua Public Library Plaza, hundreds of city students and their parents gathered for one last summer celebration before the start of school on Tuesday.
Oliver said he is looking forward to the upcoming football season, Friday night lights and the fans.
“All of the mitigation measures are worth it, in my opinion, because it is way better to be in school and not stuck at home inside,” he said. “There are a lot of sophomores and freshmen who haven’t even stepped foot inside the school yet.”
Anastasia Flemings, a Nashua mom, said she is relieved about the upcoming school year and is ready for her incoming first-grade daughter to have an upbeat and positive classroom experience.
“She didn’t do well with the remote classes,” Flemings said. “She is so excited to go back. We are hoping it will be as normal as possible.”
Many Nashua students were in fully remote classes for most of the 2020-2021 school year. The city’s two high schools implemented hybrid learning on Feb. 15 but were divided into groups that each had two days of in-person learning and two days of online classes.
Younger students returned to the classroom two days a week in March, with two days of remote instruction.
“This year we are in-person and full-time, and that is all that matters,” said Jill Puleo, a fourth-grade teacher at Ledge Street Elementary School. “All of the teachers are ready for a little normalcy this year.”
Puleo says her daughter, Emma, is also excited about school this year, as she will be starting kindergarten at Ledge Street.
