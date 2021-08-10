Nashua students and school staff will be required to wear face masks inside school buildings and on buses when the school year starts on Aug. 31.
The Nashua Board of Education voted 6-2 Monday to put in place the district’s new Safe Return to School Plan.
Heather Raymond, president of the BOE, said the only way to keep kids in school is to follow guidelines from medical experts and require masks.
“It is not political. It is just the reality of our situation. It is unfortunate,” she said.
Board member Paula Johnson disagreed.
“These aren’t our children,” Johnson said. “ … There is no reason in the world why masks can’t continue to be optional.”
Board member Jessica Brown also opposed the mask requirement for students and staff, saying such a government-ordered mandate will weaken societal freedoms.
“I still have faith in individuals to make the best choices for themselves and their children,” Brown said.
She and Johnson voted in opposition, with board members Raymond, Jennifer Bishop, Sharon Giglio, Dotty Oden, Raymond Guarino and Gloria Timmons voting in favor.
Several parents voiced opposing viewpoints, with some seeking optional mask usage and others urging a universal mask policy.
Michael Joseph of Nashua cited a recent news report indicating that 20% of those infected with the delta variant of COVID-19 are children.
“It has become apparent that every reasonable step — whatever that may be — needs to be taken to protect students and staff from spreading this particular microbe,” Joseph said.
“To many students in our district, COVID is real. They have lost loved ones. They have been displaced from their homes,” said Scott Jaquith of Nashua.
Dr. Carla Leclerc, who has children attending school in the district, said face masks give a false sense of security and have created anxiety for students.
“As parents, we want choice. We want freedom. We want a normal school year for our kids,” she said.
“Unless we are all on board, it is not going to do much,” said James Graham, a teacher and parent who said he planned to send his children to school with masks regardless of whether a mandate was in place.
With the majority of middle school and elementary school students unvaccinated, Graham said it is especially important to have everyone masked for optimal protection from the virus.
The board also voted to maximize physical distancing as much as possible within school buildings, and to notify parents of contact-tracing efforts.
“I think we have to protect the community,” school board member Guarino said.