Three weeks after saying he was job-hunting because of conflicts with the school board over race relations and remote learning, Nashua Superintendent Jahmal Mosley announced he will take the helm of South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts starting July 1.
Some parents and school officials in Nashua have expressed frustration because the majority of grade levels have been in a fully remote setting since the start of school. Last week school officials admitted they missed the boat on getting kids back in the classroom before January.
On Monday, Mosley issued a statement to the Nashua community about his new job.
“Until July 1, 2021, when my appointment in South Hadley officially begins, our work together will continue as we support our students through the second half of the school year,” he said. “Like the first half of the school year, we will carry on through the challenges and inherent issues caused by COVID-19.”
He urged the public to continue focusing on the shared goals of safety and good health while keeping students engaged and progressing during the pandemic.
“The board will begin a new (superintendent) search once we’ve met with Dr. Mosley and heard his transition plans,” Heather Raymond, president of the Nashua Board of Education, said on Monday. “I’m confident that he will continue to ensure that the safety and educational needs of Nashua students and staff are met during this transitional time.”
Mosley came to Nashua four years ago. His tenure has been marked by a number of conflicts with the school board, most recently a clash over the appropriateness of going to hybrid learning in more grades.
In December 2018, then-board member George Farrington sued Mosley and the city in U.S. District Court, claiming his civil rights were violated in March 2018 when he came to pick up documents at the school district office and had a confrontation with Mosley, who called police to escort him from the building.
In March 2019 it was revealed the city had paid Farrington $60,000 to settle the defamation lawsuit.
Mosley was one of three finalists for the job in South Hadley, a town of about 18,000 on the Connecticut River in western Massachusetts.
South Hadley School Committee Chairman Kyle Belanger said Monday that Mosley called him on Saturday to accept the role, pending successful contract negotiations.
“Dr. Mosley was a true standout amongst a field of rock stars,” Belanger said. “He brings a combination of dedication to curriculum, community building and instruction, as well as a real innovative mind for budget issues that set him into a class that, in the minds of the committee, really put him in a unique situation for him to succeed at South Hadley, and for South Hadley to succeed under his guidance.”
During a public interview with the school committee in South Hadley last week, Mosley said he is willing to put his own reputation and career on the line to take care of students.
“I am students-first, and I come from a standpoint, particularly for the teachers and for the staff, that their safety is paramount to me, as well as non-negotiable,” he told the committee.
School officials in South Hadley mentioned Mosley’s experience with school district budgets and other cost drivers, describing him as a genuine and innovative leader.
“His experience of leadership at that level, I think is something our community could benefit from,” said Christine Phillips, a member of the committee.
Mosley, who has three children in Nashua public schools, said earlier this month that he will continue to be a champion of the local school district and will remain a resident of the city despite any potential job change.
According to Allison Schlachter, member of the South Hadley School Committee, Mosley has a second home in Brattleboro, Vt., where he plans to live during the work week, meaning he would not be commuting daily from Nashua.