NASHUA -- The superintendent is recommending the hiring of 22 new staff members in his proposed $115 million budget.
“The hardest part about this process is to prioritize necessities and needs in the district,” Superintendent Jahmal Mosley recently told the Board of Education’s budget committee.
He presented a proposed fiscal year 2021 budget of $115,231,735, a 2.81 percent increase, or $3.15 million over the current spending plan. Mayor Jim Donchess is seeking a budget increase of no more than 2.25 percent. Using the school district’s new strategic plan as a guide, Mosley is requesting the hiring of 22 new employees to improve services and opportunities for students, he said.
His proposed spending plan includes the hiring of: an English Language Learner teacher; four kindergarten paraeducators; a sign language interpreter; a school psychologist; a speech language pathologist; a teacher and four paraeducators for the middle school intensive needs program; a teacher and three paraeducators for the elementary school achievement program; an elementary school assistant principal; three middle school assistant principals; and one assistant superintendent of recruitment and development.
“The needs of our kids are exceeding what they were 20 or 30 years ago,” said Mosley, who noted that although enrollment may be declining slightly, the needs of students are increasing.
Some of the priorities aligned with the strategic plan and addressed in the proposed budget include increasing special education services, increasing support for students that have English as a second language and increasing the number of assistants in kindergarten classrooms, according to Mosley.
The budget includes a cost hike of more than $400,000 for school bus services, as well as higher costs for pupil support services, computer software, equipment and more.
“This is the first round,” Mosley said of the budget proposal.
Heather Raymond, president of the Board of Education, explained that the mayor has requested a proposed budget with a maximum 2.25 percent increase over the current spending plan, which she said is difficult.
Dan Donovan, chief operating officer, said that to meet the mayor’s request, about $650,000 would need to be cut from the superintendent’s proposed budget. Paula Johnson, school board member, requested more details on the district’s enrollment throughout the past five years.
“They are talking (about) taxes going up 3 to 5 percent. That is not how you keep people in the community -- that is how you send them out of the community,” said Johnson.
“We can’t have it all,” acknowledged Mosley, explaining there were several items that were not included in the proposed budget, including a middle school alternative program, full-time ELL director position, software upgrades, and athletic B teams at the middle school.
The Board of Education will now begin its review of the spending plan before a public hearing is held and a formal recommendation is made to the Board of Aldermen for consideration.