The lengthy search for a new school superintendent in Nashua has been suspended after the school board hesitated to choose the remaining candidate after a local candidate took a job elsewhere.
“In the final hours, the district was thrown a curveball,” said Kelly Dinoff, a Nashua parent in one of the focus groups that helped develop a superintendent search leadership profile.
Mario Andrade, Nashua’s current interim assistant superintendent, accepted a new position outside the district last month. A public interview was conducted May 20 with Tarrynce Robinson, a school support officer for the Houston Independent School District in Texas, but the board did not make a decision on him.
“Regrettably, the board was unable to reach consensus on the hiring of a candidate and, therefore, will be suspending the search until a later date,” the Board of Education said in a statement on Tuesday.
Dinoff said it is no secret that the Nashua school system has had significant turmoil in recent years.
“We felt a local candidate would be more invested,” Dinoff said.
Former superintendent Jahmal Mosley announced his resignation last fall after being hired as superintendent for the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts, a job he will officially start on July 1.
Garth McKinney has been serving as interim superintendent for the past several months.
School board member Jessica Brown, chair of the Ad Hoc Superintendent Search Committee, said it is not yet clear whether McKinney will continue as interim superintendent once his arrangement ends in a few weeks.
“I think the board is working to make sure the (interim) position doesn’t go empty,” Brown said on Tuesday.
The school board plans to continue working with its search consultants, BWP and Associates, according to Brown.
“The board really wants to be able to find someone we can all fully back,” she said. “We want the next permanent superintendent to come in fully supported and know they are the best fit for the city.”
In its statement, the board thanked the public for its participation in developing a leadership profile for the search, which helped winnow the pool of candidates from 19 to two.
“There were very high-quality candidates,” Brown said. “I am confident in the quality of the search, but there were just final attributes where the board struggled to come together in building a consensus … I am optimistic we are going to find a good fit.”