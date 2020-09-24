While many teachers purchase paper, pencils and other supplies for their classrooms, a group of Nashua educators have taken it a step further and are now building desks for students who don’t have one at home.
“This makes a world of difference for children to have their own dedicated work space at home,” said Dan Scarpati, one of four Nashua teachers helping with the initiative.
With hybrid learning delayed until November for many city students, and even longer for students in upper grades levels, remote learning requires focus and attention, said Scarpati, adding a home desk can make that process a little easier.
About a dozen small desks have already been constructed, and the group plans on making even more if there is demand for them.
‘We would all obviously rather be in school than at home, but it is nice to provide these kids with something that will help bring them a sense of normalcy,” said Scarpati, a teacher at Elm Street Middle School.
While they may be basic desks, teacher John Barry said they will be incredibly beneficial for children who have not had access to their own individual learning space during remote instruction.
Barry, a teacher at Sunset Heights Elementary School, recently watched a YouTube video on how to build a simple wooden desk. He approached Scarpati with the idea, thinking they could build about 10 desks for city students in need.
“Since then, the project has picked up steam,” said Barry.
The two Nashua teachers took a trip to a local hardware store and purchased, with their own money, materials to build the first two desks in Barry’s driveway. Then, the shop room at Elm Street Middle School was offered as a place to construct and store additional desks.
This week, teachers Jeff Pelletier and Cathy Belanger joined Barry and Scarpati in the shop room to construct about 10 more desks within a three-hour time span.
“Teachers buy their own materials for class all of the time. It is their nature to give,” said Barry.
All of the desks that have been constructed have already been reserved for select students.
“We are already planning to build the next batch,” said Barry, explaining many teachers have since offered to donate funds to assist with the initiative.
One staff member already agreed to sponsor 10 more desks, at a cost of about $30 each, said organizers, adding the Nashua Teachers’ Union has also expressed interest in sponsoring desks.
The first three recipients will have their desks delivered to them on Friday, according to Barry.
“Anything that we can do today to help these kids be more successful with their remote learning is worth it, and it will make a world of difference,” said Scarpati. “I am blown away by all of the support.”
School principals, teachers and guidance counselors are utilizing their resources to identify students within the district who may be in need of a desk for their home.
“There is always someone with a need,” said Scarpati, adding teachers are often the ones who step up to the plate to try and fill those needs.