Nashua officials plan to enter into a purchase-and-sale agreement to acquire land that will be used as the entryway to the city’s new middle school.
Although a previously approved $118 million bond to construct a new middle school and expand and renovate two existing middle schools was authorized at the end of 2019, the city-owned property for the new school is currently landlocked.
This week, officials were given the green light to acquire a vacant 3.9-acre parcel at 36 Buckmeadow Road to create a school access road to the site.
Alderman Richard Dowd said the $370,000 purchase of the property is included in the initial $118 million bond, explaining there is no additional cost; the new school includes $78 million of the overall bond.
“We have been negotiating with the owners of that land for some time. They are very anxious to sell the property to the city for the school access road,” he told the aldermanic planning and economic development committee on Monday.
The major middle school project includes renovations and additions to Fairgrounds Middle School and Pennichuck Middle School, as well as the construction of the new three-story middle school near Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive in southwest Nashua.
“We feel that this was a very good arrangement that was negotiated with corporation counsel and the owners and their attorneys,” said Dowd.
The property is currently owned by Rachel and James Tebbetts of Nashua and Joyce and Richard St. Pierre of Arizona, according to city assessment records. The assessed value of the land is currently $180,400.
The purchase-and-sale agreement for $370,000 has already been signed by the sellers, according to Dowd. An additional name on the tentative agreement includes owner Cynthia Landry of 38 Buckmeadow Road in Nashua.
Last week, the Nashua City Planning Board voted in support of the land acquisition.
Planning board member Robert Bollinger said it appears that there is another plot of land at 44 Buckmeadow Road that may also be required in order for the access road to fully be constructed.
“Obviously, the proposed driveway layout does traverse that piece of property,” explained Matt Sullivan, planning department manager.
Negotiations for a possible easement or partial acquisition are in the works and will need to be agreed upon in the near future in order to move forward, according to Sullivan.
The property at 44 Buckmeadow Road is a large 27-acre plot of vacant land owned by Paul and Michael Gagnon of 43 Buckmeadow Road.
“We are not acquiring that whole lot,” stressed Dowd, explaining the city only needs a portion of that property for the roadway.
The tentative plan is to eventually close the existing Elm Street Middle School and reconfigure enrollment so that 800 students will attend each of the two remaining middle schools and the new middle school.
City leaders said earlier that the Edmund Keefe Auditorium at Elm Street Middle School will remain intact and available for student use once the school is likely repurposed.