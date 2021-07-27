Groundbreaking is expected to occur this fall for Nashua’s new middle school now that all of the necessary land acquisitions have been finalized.
“We now have a signed purchase-and-sale for the last piece of property for access to the new middle school,” said Alderman Richard Dowd, chairman of the Nashua Joint Special School Building Committee. “ … We now, as part of the purchase-and-sale, have total access to that property for what we need to do.”
The new, three-story middle school will be constructed near Buckmeadow Road and Cherrywood Drive in southwest Nashua.
Jamie Ouellette of the Harriman architectural firm said the groundbreaking and site work is expected to commence this fall, with the building construction set to begin in the early spring of 2022.
“There are a few other steps to get to the final point,” said Ouellette, adding the process is going well.
The Nashua City Planning Board will review the project on Sept. 9, according to Ouellette, who said the conservation commission has already walked the site.
“We are going to be working with the conservation commission to make sure we go out of our way to make sure we protect any and all wildlife or ponds,” said Dowd.
The new school property was initially landlocked, however that is no longer the case following the acquisition of some parcels in the vicinity.
Nashua officials previously acquired a vacant, 3.9-acre parcel at 36 Buckmeadow Road to create the school access road for $370,000; that property was owned by Rachel and James Tebbetts of Nashua and Joyce and Richard St. Pierre of Arizona, according to city assessment records.
The more recent acquisition, which is under a purchase-and-sale agreement, is for a small portion (about .172 acres) of a 27-acre parcel at 44 Buckmeadow Road owned by Paul and Michael Gagnon of 43 Buckmeadow Road.
“As soon as we have the (alteration of terrain permit) approved by the state, we will bring Harvey Construction on and be good to go,” said Dowd.
The tentative plan is to close Elm Street Middle School and reconfigure enrollment so that the 800 students will attend each of the two remaining middle schools and the new middle school. A redistricting committee was recently formed to help reassign students.
In the meantime, as part of the $118 million bond to construct a new middle school and expand and renovate two existing middle schools, work at Fairgrounds Middle School and Pennichuck Middle School is progressing; about $40 million of the bond has been set aside for upgrades to the two existing middle schools.
Elm Street Middle School will remain intact and available for use until the new, 180,000-square-foot school is opened, which is expected to occur in the fall of 2024, said city officials.