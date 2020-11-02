As remote learning continues in the Gate City for most students, up to 1,000 webcams are being purchased for Nashua teachers to assist them with live stream instruction.
Last week, the Nashua Board of Education approved spending about $54,000 in funds from the CARES Act to update technology for city teachers, which includes the purchase of webcams.
The webcams are video cameras that, in real time, transmit images through a computer to the Internet. While some webcams are automatically installed on select computers, other webcams can attach to a computer monitor or sit on a desk next to a computer.
“For the position we are in now, and what we could be facing, I think it is a wise investment,” Dotty Oden, school board member, said of the new webcams.
Some Nashua schools have already purchased a few webcams earlier in the year in preparation for remote learning, according to Dan Donovan, chief financial officer for the district.
However, IT Insiders is offering the district a good deal at $54 per webcam for a webcam with a dual, built-in microphone, said Donovan.
To date, only special education, kindergarten and first-grade students have begun hybrid learning in Nashua; all other grades are still in a fully remote setting.
“It is the middle-ground option and would support our need for streaming from the classroom in the district,” Greg Rodriguez, the district’s technology director, said in a memo to school officials highlighting the need for the webcams.
There are several advantages to using webcams during remote instruction, according to Rodriguez, including giving teachers the ability to teach from their desktop, as well as allowing teachers to have their faces viewable. Other advantages include the option to record content and provide classes in a safe and socially-distanced method, he added.
“Nothing can replace face-to-face interaction, but teleconferencing is one step better than a regular phone call,” said Rodriguez, explaining that once remote learning is no longer necessary, the webcams can be used for staff meetings and meetings with parents.
Despite the upcoming purchase of 1,000 webcams for teachers, Jon-Michael Pearson, a Nashua teacher for 19 years, said there still needs to be more consistency and more planning.
“There is no planning in the district,” he told the board last week.
Student attendance at the middle school level, which is still fully remote, has become an issue, according to Pearson.
“As a teacher, I am getting about 50 percent of my kids on the screen each day,” he said, describing the lack of attendance as “awful.”
“These kids aren’t getting the education,” he added.
Although parents had the option before the school year began to allow their children to utilize fully remote or hybrid learning, Pearson said even though he chose hybrid for his third-grade student, that still has not been an option for third-graders and most other grade levels in Nashua.
“I don’t understand why we can’t figure out a plan to get our students back in,” echoed Paula Johnson, school board member. While 85 other districts in New Hampshire have been able to figure out a way to get their students in the classroom at least some of the time, Nashua hasn’t, said Johnson.
It is difficult to do some of these things when the resources aren’t available, said school board member Raymond Guarino.
Another board member, Sandra Ziehm, said there is a shortage of teachers, especially at the high school level where special accreditation may be necessary. These positions were hard to fill before the pandemic, she said.
“That is one of the problems that we are dealing with,” added Ziehm. “ … We do care and we are trying our very best.”
The board will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow second-grade students to begin their hybrid learning, and potentially additional grade levels in phases.