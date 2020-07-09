The Nashua School District will announce in early August how it plans to reopen city schools this fall, according to Superintendent Jahmal Mosely.
“It is a strict schedule, a tight schedule for us because we want to make sure that we get the recommendations to reopen back from our task force and eventually to the Board of Education in a timely manner,” said Mosley.
The 15-member reopening task force is currently examining the district’s three potential reopening scenarios, including in-school instruction, full remote learning and a hybrid approach with partial in-school instruction and partial remote instruction.
“Planning for back to school this year is much more complicated in the COVID-19 environment,” Mosley said in a statement. “We know everyone’s preference is to reopen as we always have, but this year maintaining the health of our students, staff and their family members is outweighing all considerations.”
He acknowledged that with 11,000 students and many teachers, some who suffer from chronic health conditions, a one size fits all approach will not work. Mosley said all of these factors will be considered.
“It has been probably the most challenging year for our kids and for our families,” he said of the 2019/2020 school year, explaining now is the time to plan for the future.
The task force, including its 16 subgroups, will be providing a progress update to the school board on Monday, according to Mosley, who said the group continues to review public health epidemiology reports.
“Whether in-person or remotely, I want to assure you teaching and learning in the new school year will be engaging and meaningful, as we position our school district to be as nimble and effective as possible in meeting the needs of our students,” he said in a news release.
Sharon Giglio, a member of the Board of Education and co-chair of the task force, told school officials recently that the subgroups have been seeking input from parents and the public that will be considered in its recommendation.
Following Monday’s meeting with the school board, the full task force will gather again on Tuesday.
In an online statement updating teachers, Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, said he has received many emails with questions that he simply cannot answer at this time.
“Right now we are dealing with so many variables and so many unanswered questions and no idea what direction we are going yet,” said Marcoux. “We unfortunately seem to have to wait to see what the task force is going to recommend to the school board and the superintendent on how we open or what the fall looks like.”
Looking at what is safe and what is best for Nashua students and city teachers is crucial, he said, adding that must be the most important factor in the decision on how to reopen schools.
He is receiving questions from teachers who say they don’t feel safe going back to the classroom, questions from teachers who are interested in possibly retiring early and others who are worried their school may reopen but their child’s school will remain closed.
Whether Nashua decides to move forward with remote learning, a hybrid approach or in-classroom instruction, Marcoux stressed that it will still cost money for technology replacements or personal protective equipment.
The group is studying the number of personnel needed, the amount of new materials that would be required and any additional costs associated with the three conceptual models, Mosley said earlier.