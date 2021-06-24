Garth McKinney, who has been serving as the Nashua School District’s interim superintendent for most of the year, will remain in the temporary role for the upcoming school year.
The Nashua Board of Education on Wednesday approved a new contract with McKinney that will enable him to remain as interim superintendent until the end of June 2022.
The board’s decision to keep McKinney in the interim seat comes just two weeks after school officials announced that they were suspending their search for a permanent superintendent since the board could not agree on a finalist.
“I would like to thank Dr. McKinney for taking on this challenging job,” school board member Sandra Ziehm said of the interim role.
Ziehm expressed concerns about the “tremendous personnel turnover” within the district, including the recent loss of its human resources director, who resigned.
Nashua is attempting to find a new superintendent to replace Jahmal Mosley, who announced his resignation last fall after accepting the role of superintendent for the South Hadley Public Schools in Massachusetts -- a job that he will officially start on July 1. McKinney has been serving as interim superintendent since Feb. 1 when a separation agreement was made with Mosley.
McKinney, who has worked in education since 1994, has a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration, was named 2013 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year by the New Hampshire Council of Teachers of English and has superintendent certifications in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
“I want to thank Dr. McKinney for agreeing to stay at the helm and continuing to do his best for the students and the staff in Nashua. I appreciate it,” said Sharon Giglio, school board member.
McKinney said there is much work to be done this summer, specifically the filling of some vacant positions that should be resolved next month.
He also anticipates presenting a formal reopening plan to the Board of Education in August.
“That is a work in progress,” he told school officials on Wednesday -- the same day the board voted to rescind its COVID-19 face mask mandate for all school buildings and district property this summer.
“Again, things can change, but I don’t intend, and I certainly hope that it continues in this direction -- that we can continue with masks not being required, but individuals can choose to wear masks if they so choose,” said McKinney.