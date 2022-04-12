Bob Cioppa, director of student services for the Nashua School District, enters Nashua High School South Feb. 15 during the first day of hybrid learning for upperclassmen. Nashua schools will have to hire English Language Learner teachers and make other accommodations under agreement signed Monday between the district and federal officials.
Bob Cioppa, director of student services for the Nashua School District, enters Nashua High School South Feb. 15 during the first day of hybrid learning for upperclassmen. Nashua schools will have to hire English Language Learner teachers and make other accommodations under agreement signed Monday between the district and federal officials.
Kimberly Houghton/Union Leader file
School officials in Nashua are expected to decide by Aug. 1 how to safely reopen city schools based on a future recommendation from a newly formed task force.
Nashua's interim superintendent has taken a job in a Massachusetts school district.
Garth McKinney has been leading New Hampshire's second-largest school district since Feb. 2021, as Nashua finds its way to a post-pandemic normal, through a contentious round of contract negotiations with the teachers union, and navigating a staff shortage that forced the district to switch to remote learning for two days in January.
McKinney, who had served as an administrator in Nashua, was tapped to lead the district after former Superintendent Jahmal Mosley left Nashua to lead the schools in South Hadley, Mass. The school board extended McKinney's contract though this school year after the board was unable to agree on a new superintendent in 2021.
Now, with a new Nashua superintendent due to start work on July 1 -- Stephen Linkous, currently of Kansas City, Kansas, schools -- it's McKinney's turn to go to the Bay State.
McKinney announced Monday that after he finishes out his contract in Nashua on June 30, he will start work as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and human eesources in Milton, Mass., a suburb just south of Boston, with about 4,300 students in six schools.