NASHUA — Four recent graduates of Nashua’s Rivier University were recently honored as recipients of the university’s Alumni Achievement Awards for their “outstanding leadership and service to their businesses, organizations and communities,” according to Karen Cooper, Rivier’s vice president for university advancement.
Presented the awards at a recent ceremony were Andy Chace, recipient of the Outstanding Business Leader Award; Phyllis Hamel, who received the Outstanding Educator Award; Lindsey Whelan, presented the Outstanding Nursing Professional Award; and Lisa Moran, recipient of the Young Alumni Award.
The awards are presented annually to “alumni who have utilized their Rivier education to make a difference in their professions and local communities and have maintained a continued connection with their alma mater,” Cooper said.
“It is our privilege to recognize these four remarkable individuals for their ongoing commitment to the university’s mission of transforming hearts and minds to serve the world,” she added.
Chace is a managing director and certified financial planner practitioner with Sideout Capital Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. In 2021, he was recognized as one of the Top 40 Advisors Under 40 in Financial Planning magazine. Chace graduated from Rivier with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with the Class of 2006. A leader in the community, he dedicates his time as chair of the board of directors for the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County and the PortsmouthRotary Club.
Hamel has been a teacher at the Swallow Union Elementary School in Dunstable, Mass., for 23 years. Her commitment to the classroom, in both special education and second grade, has left a lasting impression on her students and her colleagues. Hamel earned her bachelor’s degree at Rivier in 1982 and returned to receive her Master of Education in 2000. She says Rivier gave her the tools she needs to excel as an educator and lead the next generation of learners.
Whelan, a major in the New Hampshire Air National Guard, is leading the way in patient safety as a trauma program manager at Elliot Health System in Manchester. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Rivier in 2009 and a Master of Science in Nursing from Regis College. She is responsible for program development and maintaining the hospital’s accreditation as a Level II Trauma Center. Her commitment to patient care is evident through her extensive leadership training and background in Emergency Management.
Moran is the co-founder of Wanderlust, a mental health care provider.
Under her leadership, Wanderlust has grown from two employees when it was founded in 2018 to more than 24 clinicians, social service advocates, students, and staff.
The bachelor’s degree in English Education she earned at Rivier has assisted her in providing consultation for parents and children who need support in dealing with specialized education plans.
She is involved in the community and spearheaded Wanderlust’s donations of more than $20,000 to local charities and churches.
