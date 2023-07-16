Photo: 230717-news-rivierachieveawards

NASHUA — Four recent graduates of Nashua’s Rivier University were recently honored as recipients of the university’s Alumni Achievement Awards for their “outstanding leadership and service to their businesses, organizations and communities,” according to Karen Cooper, Rivier’s vice president for university advancement.

Presented the awards at a recent ceremony were Andy Chace, recipient of the Outstanding Business Leader Award; Phyllis Hamel, who received the Outstanding Educator Award; Lindsey Whelan, presented the Outstanding Nursing Professional Award; and Lisa Moran, recipient of the Young Alumni Award.

