National test scores plummeted for 13-year-olds, according to new data that shows the single largest drop in math in 50 years and no signs of academic recovery following the disruptions of the pandemic.

Student scores plunged nine points in math and four points in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), often regarded as the nation's report card. The release Wednesday reflected testing in fall 2022, comparing it to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic began.

