Nature’s Classroom Adventure Camp, Hancock, with Camp Director Matt Caliendo
NATURE’S CLASSROOM ADVENTURE CAMP is a camp that focuses almost exclusively on outdoor skills, adventurous activities and community/team building. “This camp is an opportunity for campers and staff to live in a beautiful location in southern New Hampshire for a summer unplugged and focused in the natural world,” said camp director Matt Caliendo.
The camp offers a variety of activities, some happening at the Sargent Center and some on the water on Halfmoon Pond.
According to the camp website, a total of six 6-day sessions are offered weekly, with the first session starting on June 28, and the sixth session starting on Aug. 2. The camp also offers three 13-day sessions, running June 28 to July 10; July 12-24; and July 26 to Aug. 7.
There are four program offerings: Adventure Challenge for ages 10-14; Adventure Quest for ages 10-12; Adventure Trek for ages 13-14; and Leadership in Training Program for ages 15-17.
Can you tell us more about your camp?
We are all about fun, outdoor education, community and personal growth. K.E.Y. is our acronym for Kinship, Environment and You, and we leave it up to the individual to interpret what that means to them. All campers and staff receive a physical key on a specific color pattern of p-cord at the end of their session or sessions at camp.
Are you a day or overnight camp, or a combination of both?
We are a residential camp exclusively, however, the idea of a day camp program has been circulating here and has been attempted in the past before my time.
What makes your summer camp unique?
Many of our campers are longterm returners, some of which become counselors. We also have a lot of campers that have gone through Nature’s Classroom school programs in the fall and spring as a field trip with their school, loved the Nature’s Classroom program and want more. Our campers often come prepared and know what to expect. It’s a very inviting community and these campers do a phenomenal job of helping the new folks feel endlessly comfortable as they embrace camp life. That and our skills-based activities are pretty awesome and some are quite unique to our program.
What are the most popular activities offered at your camp?
Blacksmithing, high ropes and climbing wall, wood carving, primitive skills, wildcrafting, outdoor cooking, archery, fishing, etc. Campers get to pick the activities they want.
What are the best memories your campers take away from their experience?
It is impossible to pinpoint just one thing. I have always found that the best memories often do not come from the standard routine of camp — the activities, meals, night time, etc. — but rather from the little things that campers and counselors do that are unique and creative.
Any examples of this?
Darth Broom of the golden groom contest, massive leftover pea competitions, two counselors performing the Dirty Dancing routine, campers singing and playing a song and blowing everyone’s minds, surprise fireworks shows, a large plastic carousel horse that has become a camp mascot. All of this brings a smile to my face just thinking about the weird, wacky and wonderful things I have seen here.
Are you concerned that your camp might not be able to operate, or have to dramatically change operations, due to COVID-19?
I am concerned, but I am planning for camp. I’m sure some things will have to change but I cannot fathom the idea of a summer with no summer camp.
.
Registration information can be found at naturesclassroomadventurecamp.org.