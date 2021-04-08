School administrators in Nashua will consider utilizing a portion of a $12.9 million grant to provide virtual counseling services to students.
“When our kids have a need, we can’t find a counselor to meet with the student. So, we are looking to expand our capacity to meet the needs of our kids,” said interim Superintendent Garth McKinney.
The Nashua School District has been awarded $12,968,000 as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. These are federal funds that will be managed and dispersed through the state and can be used only for specific purposes.
The money can be spent or reimbursed for items aimed to prepare, prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to McKinney.
Since mental health services are critical during this unusual time, the grant funding can likely be used to hire counselors, he said, adding the district is studying the possibility of entering into a contract with an organization that could provide ongoing virtual counseling for select students.
“We do have to turn over every rock we can to find mental health services for our kids, wherever that may be,” McKinney told the Board of Education on Wednesday.
Contracting out for some of these services may be necessary, as the district is having trouble filling positions for school psychologists.
“School psychologists is an area of critical shortage right now in the state. We do have open positions that we have been unable to fill,” said Marcia Bagley, special education director for city schools.
There are currently three vacancies for those positions, and there is a very small pool of qualified candidates, according to Bagley.
“I don’t want to shortchange these kids. I think this has been really traumatic for our kids,” Board of Education member Dotty Oden said of the pandemic. “I fear for some of our high school students … I am concerned about psychological services for our kids.”
The $12.9 million grant, which is part of a larger, $54.3 billion nationwide relief act for elementary and secondary schools, can be used to address learning loss, preparing schools for reopening and testing, repairing and upgrading projects to improve air quality and more, said Chief Operating Officer Dan Donovan.
School administrators are proposing that the local money be used for a variety of projects, including mental health services, after-school programming, summer programming, new technology, cleaning and sanitizing school facilities and upgrading air quality in the buildings.
Since grant funding can only be spent through Sept. 20, 2023, any positions that are added with the money will be financially secured for two years, he said, explaining it may be beneficial to contract out for counseling services for those two years.
“Particularly, in this grant, we are looking to address the needs of our low income students,” said McKinney, adding the funds could be used to support the district’s Title III program, English Language Learner program and special education program, as well as potentially hiring a charter school case manager and reading specialist.
“This grant is considered supplemental,” said McKinney. “It can be in addition to what is in the operating budget, but it cannot be in lieu of what is in the budget.”
For example, the grant funds could be used to add extra counselors, but they can’t be used to fund existing counselors already included in the budget, he explained.
Two school officials suggested that the grant money also be used for frequent COVID-19 testing of students and staff. All requests associated with the grant money will need to be approved by the state, according to Donovan.