Eight grants totaling nearly $290,000 have been awarded to Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in school districts across New Hampshire as part of the Industry Recognized Credentials Grant Competition, state education officials announced.
Eligible applicants from regional CTE high school programs and the Community College System of New Hampshire submitted applications for the competition, and the applications were scored by a panel of independent reviewers.
Winners include CTE centers from Peterborough ($36,765), Portsmouth ($37,898), Salem ($5,746), North Conway (three separate grants of $33,900, $36,000 and $38,595), Cheshire Career Center in Keene ($50,132) and Lakes Region Community College ($48,073). In total, $287,138.46 in grants were awarded.
“New Hampshire’s CTE centers are critical to workforce development,” said McKenzie Snow, director of NHDOE’s Division of Learner Support. “By supporting CTE centers in expanding access to and attainment of high-quality industry recognized credentials, we help ensure students are prepared with the experiences and skills needed for what comes next.”
The grant competition awards federal Perkins funds to applicants proposing projects aimed to increase the number of IRCs earned by learners. The New Hampshire Department of Education defines IRCs as “the culminating evidence of a learner’s proficiency in competencies that equip them for a productive career in a specific industry domain,” and IRCs include certificates, licenses, badges and any other credential that provides evidence of a learner’s ability to prospective employers.
Projects include a wide range of sectors and industries, including advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, drafting and design, health care and outdoor recreation. Past purchases include a Vertical Machining Center, Switch Electric Vehicle Kit and 3D printer, while other grants will be spent to launch a health science program, implement curriculum for building construction trades and partner with employers to develop locally recognized IRCs across biotechnology competency domains.
“These grants will be beneficial in preparing students for college and careers, and they will help support industries and sectors that represent a large part of New Hampshire’s economy,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “Skills training is essential to economic recovery as it helps students connect what they learn in the classroom with the outside world and workforce readiness.”
