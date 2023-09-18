CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education is awarding 77 schools a total of $713,601 to fund robotics programs for their students.

“This is such an incredible opportunity for so many schools throughout the state that are eager to establish robotics teams and participate in competitive events. Not only will this initiative motivate public and charter school students to potentially pursue careers in STEM, but it will also help build critical life and work-related skills — all while students are having fun and connecting with their teammates,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner.

